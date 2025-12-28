Pan-Yoruba Coalition Backs Nigeria–US Sokoto Strike, Warns of Possible Terrorist Retaliation in South-West

The Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM) has declared its support for the recent Nigeria–United States joint military strike on terrorist hideouts in Sokoto State, describing the operation as a bold and strategic step toward reclaiming national security. However, the coalition has warned South-West governors to heighten security preparedness amid fears of potential retaliatory attacks by extremist elements.

Naija247News gathered that the AYDM issued the warning in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Popoola Ajayi, and Rasaq Arogundade. The coalition noted that while the Sokoto strike was a “necessary and decisive blow” against terrorism, the development may trigger “blowback” targeted at the political base of President Bola Tinubu and key economic centres, especially Lagos and other South-West hubs.

According to Naija247News, the group urged governors across the region to remain vigilant, strengthen intelligence networks, and ensure proactive collaboration with federal security agencies. The AYDM stated that terrorists facing pressure in the North may attempt to expand their operations southward in an effort to destabilise the nation and undermine confidence in government.

Naija247News understands that the coalition also used the opportunity to renew calls for political restructuring and decentralisation, insisting that Nigeria’s deepening security crisis reflects a wider “clash of civilizations.” The group argued that true stability requires a governance framework that allows ethnic nationalities to exercise greater autonomy and chart political futures aligned with their values.

The AYDM further alleged that terrorism has become a political bargaining tool for powerful interests determined to make the country ungovernable. While commending the involvement of US forces, the coalition encouraged the Federal Government to widen its counter-terrorism alliances to include Russia and Israel, which it described as longstanding partners in Africa’s security efforts.

Naija247News gathered that the group believes a multi-layered global security partnership would significantly enhance intelligence-sharing and operational effectiveness against extremist networks across West Africa. The coalition added that the Sokoto strike demonstrates Nigeria’s capacity to forge strong international cooperation when national survival is at stake.

Naija247News reports that the AYDM expressed optimism that the latest security breakthroughs signal that “the days of the terrorists are numbered,” provided the government sustains its determination, strengthens regional security coordination, and implements meaningful internal reforms.

Naija247News understands that the joint operation in Sokoto has already reshaped national security conversations, with analysts warning that strategic vigilance remains essential to prevent terrorist regrouping or retaliatory incursions into new regions.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.