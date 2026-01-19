PAN urges urgent action on child health as Nigeria struggles to meet SDG-3 targets

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Pediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) has called on governments at all levels, development partners, the private sector and health professionals to urgently prioritize child health, warning that Nigeria’s future is closely tied to the survival and wellbeing of its children.

The call was made on Monday in Abeokuta by the President of PAN, Dr Ekanem Ekure, during a news conference held ahead of the association’s 57th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The conference, which will run from Wednesday to Friday, is themed "Achieving SDG-3 and Child Health Care Through Innovative Funding Models and Technology-Driven Solutions," and is expected to focus on practical strategies to reverse Nigeria's troubling child health indicators.

Speaking at the briefing, Ekure said Nigeria continues to face a heavy burden of preventable neonatal and under-five deaths, alongside persistent challenges such as malnutrition, vaccine-preventable diseases and unequal access to quality child healthcare services.

She noted that despite advances in global knowledge on preventing and treating childhood illnesses, Nigeria remains off-track in meeting Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG-3) targets related to newborn and child survival.

Ekure identified daily newborn deaths, malaria, pneumonia, measles, diphtheria, malnutrition and low immunisation coverage as major threats to child survival in the country. She also highlighted poor access to clean water and sanitation as contributing factors to poor child health outcomes.

Beyond health-related issues, the PAN president raised concerns about broader social challenges affecting children, including insecurity, child abuse, displacement, loss of schooling and the growing inequality between urban and rural children in access to healthcare and protection.

She described inadequate, non-transparent and unsustainable public investment in child-focused programmes as a major barrier to improving child health outcomes in Nigeria.

Ekure stressed that while increased government spending on child health is non-negotiable, it must be supported by innovative funding approaches to ensure sustainability and equity.

She advocated the adoption of public-private partnerships, blended financing and performance-based funding models as ways to strengthen child healthcare delivery without compromising quality or access.

Ekure also emphasised the growing role of technology in paediatric care, noting that digital tools have become central to immunisation tracking, disease surveillance, telemedicine, research and data-driven health planning.

She said leveraging technology effectively could significantly improve child health outcomes, especially in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

Ekure explained that the decision to host the conference in Ogun State was deliberate, given the state’s unique child health challenges, including environmental risks, rapid urbanisation and adolescent health concerns.

She added that the association has, over the past two years, strengthened its internal governance, partnerships, research visibility and advocacy efforts, stressing that paediatricians must go beyond clinical duties to serve as advocates and strong voices for children.

The conference, tagged "PANConf Gateway 2026," will bring together paediatricians, other health workers, policymakers, researchers, development partners, media professionals and technology innovators from across the country.

Discussions are expected to centre on sustainable child health financing, digital innovation in paediatric practice, local vaccine production and the role of the media in advancing SDG-3.