PAAU Matriculates 9,570 Fresh Students

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, on Saturday formally welcomed 9,570 newly admitted students during its 27th Matriculation Ceremony, marking another milestone in the institution’s steady expansion and academic growth.

Naija247News reports that the colourful ceremony attracted parents, guardians, academics and stakeholders from across Kogi State and beyond, as the new students were inducted into the university community. Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Marietu Tenuche, congratulated the matriculating students and assured them of the university’s unwavering commitment to quality teaching, research and character development.

Naija247News gathered that Professor Tenuche used the occasion to issue a stern warning against social vices such as cultism, rape, cybercrime and other forms of misconduct, stressing that the university operates a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. She urged the new intake to remain focused on their academic pursuits and to conduct themselves in a manner worthy of the institution.

“Prince Abubakar Audu University will not compromise its peaceful academic environment,” the Vice-Chancellor said. “We expect our students to uphold discipline, integrity and respect for one another, as these values are critical to academic excellence.”

Naija247News understands that the Vice-Chancellor also called on parents and guardians to play an active role in monitoring the academic and social lives of their wards. She advised them to maintain constant communication with their children and to encourage them to prioritise safety by staying within their hostels after lectures.

“We want to maintain a peaceful academic atmosphere that supports learning and innovation,” she added, while emphasising that collective responsibility was required to sustain the university’s progress.

Highlighting institutional achievements, Professor Tenuche disclosed that most of the university’s academic programmes had secured full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies. According to her, PAAU has continued to record notable successes in academics, sports and infrastructure development, positioning it as one of the emerging centres of excellence in the country.

She encouraged the newly admitted students to make effective use of the university’s state-of-the-art facilities to develop their talents and contribute meaningfully to society upon graduation.

Naija247News reports that the Vice-Chancellor further revealed that the university was preparing for its 7th combined convocation ceremony, which would coincide with the celebration of its 25th anniversary of academic excellence. She described the forthcoming events as an opportunity to reflect on the institution’s journey and reaffirm its vision for the future.