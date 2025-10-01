PAACA asks stakeholders to study INEC guidelines ahead of 2027 polls

The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) has called on Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the electoral process, to familiarise themselves with the latest reforms, innovations, and guidelines introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appeal was made during a one-day town hall meeting in Sokoto, organised by PAACA with support from the MacArthur Foundation, to enhance voter education and promote credible elections.

Bridging Knowledge Gaps on Electoral Reforms

PAACA’s Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, in his opening remarks, emphasised the urgency of addressing widespread misinformation surrounding elections by equipping citizens with verified, evidence-based knowledge.

“Ninety percent of electoral crimes are perpetrated by politicians. Empowering citizens with accurate information makes manipulation harder,” Nwagwu noted.

He urged political leaders, civil society groups, and the electorate to take personal responsibility for understanding and disseminating INEC’s electoral reforms, adding that those who “take the pain to learn” are better positioned to strengthen democratic values at the grassroots.

INEC Backs Public Engagement for Electoral Transparency

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Sokoto State, Umar Yusuf Garba, represented by Abdullahi Sale Dawa, head of voter education and publicity, praised the town hall initiative as a vital step in promoting transparency and deepening democratic engagement.

“The 2023 general election offered valuable lessons,” he said, highlighting improvements in voter education, technology deployment, and stakeholder engagement, while acknowledging lingering challenges.

He stressed that constructive dialogue among stakeholders is key to consolidating past gains and ensuring credible, inclusive elections in the future.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.