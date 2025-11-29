Oyo State 2026 Budget: Makinde Proposes N891.9bn, Infrastructure Leads Allocation

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday presented a proposed budget of N891.9 billion for the 2026 fiscal year, earmarking the largest share of N210 billion to the infrastructure sector.

The budget, titled the “Budget of Economic Expansion”, was laid before the Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan for consideration.

Governor Makinde highlighted that capital expenditure accounted for N502.8 billion (56.37%), while recurrent expenditure stood at N389.1 billion (43.63%), moving closer to the ideal 60:40 ratio between capital and recurrent spending. He noted that this reflects the administration’s commitment to prioritising infrastructure and development projects.

The infrastructure allocation of N210 billion, representing 23.55% of the total budget, is aimed at completing ongoing and previously awarded projects to ensure no project is left unfinished by the end of his tenure.

Education received N155.2 billion (17.4%), in line with UNESCO’s recommendation of 15–20% of total budget allocation. The health sector was allocated N70.8 billion (7.94%), while agriculture received N19.9 billion (2.24%). Makinde explained that the agriculture sector also benefits from infrastructure projects captured under the infrastructure budget, as well as ongoing Public-Private Partnership initiatives such as the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAMP) and the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRSP).

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to driving meaningful projects aimed at boosting Oyo State’s economy and urged the state assembly to continue supporting his administration’s developmental agenda.

In comparison, the 2025 budget allocated N152.2 billion (22.46%) and N145.3 billion (21.44%) to the infrastructure and education sectors, respectively.

Dignitaries who witnessed the budget presentation included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

