Oyo Raises Alarm Over Alleged Extortion of Pensioners During Gratuity Payments

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 16, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Oyo State Government has raised alarm over allegations that pensioners are being extorted by individuals posing as government officials during the processing of gratuity payments.

The warning was issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, in a press statement released in Ibadan, where he disclosed that criminal networks were targeting vulnerable retirees within the pension payment system.

Oyelade said the current administration is exercising “due diligence” in the payment of gratuities and maintained that the present process is more transparent and efficient than those operated by previous governments.

⸻

Pensioners Allegedly Asked to Pay 5–10%

According to the commissioner, some retired civil and public servants are being pressured to pay between five and ten per cent of their gratuities to individuals who promise to “fast-track” payment.

“A cartel has been operating within the civil service and government is narrowing down on the criminals,” Oyelade said.

He described the alleged extortion as a longstanding practice, noting that it has persisted for years and continues to affect unsuspecting pensioners.

“The issue has persisted over the years, even during the tenure of former governor, His Excellency Lam Adesina, and continues to affect pensioners till today,” he said.

⸻

State, Local Government Pensioners Affected

Oyelade said the alleged schemes affect both state and local government pensioners, adding that those behind the extortion networks — as well as their collaborators — are known to authorities.

He expressed concern that despite repeated warnings from the government, some retirees continue to fall victim to the fraudulent practice.

The state government did not disclose whether any arrests have been made but said efforts were ongoing to identify and dismantle the criminal networks involved.