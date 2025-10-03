Oyo Govt House Renovation: Makinde’s N64bn Project Sparks Controversy

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Oyo State Government’s decision to spend a whopping N64 billion on renovating the Agodi Government House has sparked heated debate among stakeholders. The Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure, and Transport, Olawale Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, has defended the project, citing the need to preserve the state’s cultural and political heritage.

A Necessary Overhaul or Extravagant Waste?

According to Mogbonjubola, the Government House is a historical landmark that had been abandoned for years and was in dire need of renovation. The project involves a total overhaul of 22 structures, including the construction of a new banquet hall and two helipads. The commissioner attributed the high cost to the rising inflation and exchange rates, warning that further delay would exacerbate costs. He emphasized that the renovation is timely, given the state’s 50th anniversary celebrations next year.

Critics Speak Out

However, not everyone is convinced by the commissioner’s justification. Critics, including the African Action Congress (AAC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have accused Makinde’s administration of inflating the cost and misusing public funds. They question the necessity of such an extravagant project, especially when the state’s health sector allocation in the 2025 budget is lower than the renovation budget.

A Matter of Priorities

The controversy surrounding the Oyo Govt House renovation project raises questions about the state’s priorities. While the renovation may have some benefits, it is essential to consider the opportunity cost and whether the funds could be better spent on critical sectors like healthcare, education, or infrastructure.

The Oyo Govt House renovation project has sparked a heated debate about governance and priorities. As the state government pushes forward with the project, it is crucial to ensure that the interests of the people are protected and that the project is executed with transparency and accountability. Only time will tell if this project will be a worthwhile investment or a costly indulgence.

