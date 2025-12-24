Oyo Governor Makinde Explains Why He Won’t Support Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has explained why he will not back President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, underscoring growing divisions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking in Ibadan on Tuesday, Makinde reflected on his early career, noting that at age 29 he secured a $1 million contract with Mobil in 1997—a pivotal moment that shaped his rise in business and politics. He contrasted this with the career path of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who had just left law school at the time and was beginning his political journey as a local government chairman.

On political differences with Wike, Makinde said tensions emerged during a meeting with Wike, President Tinubu, the President’s Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and other officials. He was shocked when Wike volunteered to “hold the PDP” for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde said: “The President did not ask him to do this; he volunteered. Wike is within his rights to support Tinubu, but those of us who want to ensure the survival of multiparty democracy and the PDP should also be allowed to make our own decisions.”

Despite attempts to engage Wike, Makinde said the situation remained unchanged, prompting him to take a firm stance. “I told him from that day that I would never be a part of this. Wike can support him, and that is within his right, but it is equally my right to decide who I will support and what role I will play in 2027,” he added.

Makinde’s comments highlight deepening divisions within the PDP, with one faction led by Wike leaning toward Tinubu, and another led by Makinde advocating for party autonomy and the preservation of multiparty democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.