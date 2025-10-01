Menu
Oyo Governor Condoles with Arise TV Over Death of News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1st,October 2025/Naija 247news

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to the Chairman of Arise Television, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the management, and staff over the tragic death of one of its news anchors, Somtochukwu Maduagwu. Maduagwu was brutally murdered during a robbery incident at her Abuja residence.

Condolence Message

In his condolence message, Governor Makinde described Maduagwu’s death as unfortunate, noting that she was a thoroughbred professional who brought her best to the screen every time she was on air. He urged her colleagues and relations to take heart, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. Makinde emphasized that Maduagwu’s death is not just a loss to her employers or family but to the entire nation.

A Call for Safety

The governor used this opportunity to urge Nigerians to work towards creating a safer environment for everyone. He prayed that God grants repose to Maduagwu’s soul and fortitude to those she left behind. Makinde’s message highlights the need for collective efforts to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in the country.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Maduagwu’s passing has sent shockwaves across the media industry, with many colleagues and friends paying tribute to her memory. Her dedication to her craft and her passion for storytelling have been widely praised, and her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives she touched during her career.

The death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu is a tragic loss to the media industry and the nation at large. Governor Seyi Makinde’s condolence message to Arise TV is a testament to the impact she had on those who knew her. As the nation mourns her passing, it is essential to reflect on the importance of safety and security in our daily lives. May her soul rest in peace.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

