Oyo Approves ₦3bn Cocoa Rejuvenation Project, €50m Health Loan and New Climate Policies

IBADAN, Nov. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Oyo State Government has approved ₦3.03bn for a new Cocoa Rejuvenation Project aimed at restoring the crop as one of the state’s major economic pillars amid global supply shortages triggered by production setbacks in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

The approval was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, and made available in Ibadan. He said the State Executive Council endorsed ₦3,030,292,472 for the initiative, which will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership involving the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.

According to Oyelade, the project—valued at $2,075,547—will be funded in three tranches over the next three years as Oyo seeks to leverage its position as the fourth-largest cocoa-producing state in Nigeria. He added that production disruptions in major West African cocoa exporters have created a market gap that Oyo State intends to exploit.

The commissioner also announced that the council endorsed the South-West Governors’ call for the legalisation of state police, noting that the “lack of enthusiasm by our youths to join the military makes the domestication of local policing more urgent.” He praised Governor Seyi Makinde’s investment in two surveillance aircraft and continuous support for the Amotekun Corps, which he described as the best-equipped in the region.

In the health sector, the council approved €50 million for the Oyo State Health Care Initiative, a loan from the French Government that received final approval from the Federal Ministry of Finance on November 10, 2025. The Oyo State House of Assembly has also ratified the facility, which will fund hospital upgrades, infrastructure expansion and medical equipment procurement.

Oyelade further announced the approval of the Oyo State Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Policy, which he said would unlock access to funding from the Federal Government, the World Bank, the African Development Bank and other global partners. The policy aims to eliminate open defecation, expand access to safe sanitation and promote hygiene across communities.

The council also approved the establishment of the Oyo State Climate Action Plans and Policies and authorised the engagement of a Green Energy Agency backed by a ₦270m bank guarantee. In addition, the Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan for 2026 was approved to enhance Oyo’s eligibility in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms programme, with ₦400m earmarked for implementation.

The decisions mark one of the most extensive rounds of approvals by the Oyo State Executive Council this year, touching agriculture, health, security, water and sanitation, climate policy and ease-of-doing-business reforms.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.