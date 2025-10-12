Oyintiloye to service chiefs: Involve local security networks in intelligence gathering

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on Nigeria’s service chiefs to strengthen their intelligence network by engaging local security actors and community-based stakeholders in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Naija247news reports that Oyintiloye made this call on Sunday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, while addressing journalists on the persistent security challenges bedevilling various parts of the country.

According to Naija247news, the APC chieftain stressed that the inclusion of local intelligence sources could help uncover critical information and prevent terrorist attacks before they occur. He noted that community residents, vigilante groups, and traditional institutions must form part of the broader security framework to ensure effective surveillance and real-time intelligence.

Naija247news gathered that Oyintiloye’s statement comes amidst the growing spate of violence and killings by suspected bandits in states like Kwara, Zamfara, Borno, and Niger. He expressed concern over what he described as the unrelenting atrocities of criminal elements, urging the service chiefs to intensify their operations with more decisive force.

“There is no doubt that the service chiefs are doing their best to stop the killings by the bandits, but they need to be more ruthless with them until they quench insurgency in our land,” he was quoted as saying.

Naija247news understands that Oyintiloye also advised the military leadership to carry out internal audits to detect and eliminate possible saboteurs within the system. According to him, rooting out betrayal from within will restore public trust and boost morale within the armed forces.

“People are tired, and many of them are living in fear of the unknown due to the activities of those perpetrating violent crimes in the country,” he said.

Naija247news also reports that the APC stalwart emphasised the need for the government and security agencies to target the financial infrastructure supporting terrorism. He described financial disruption as a strategic tool that could cripple the operational capabilities of insurgents and bandits.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.