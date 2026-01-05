Oyigbo Development Stalled Under Fubara, Says Former Ambassador Akawor

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Former Ambassador to South Korea and Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration of stalling development in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

Akawor made the remarks on Monday during a “thank you” visit to the area by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He said residents of Oyigbo had elected Governor Fubara with the expectation that he would build on the progress made under Wike’s tenure as Governor. According to Akawor, however, little has been achieved since Wike left office in 2023.

“The people of Oyigbo elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara expecting meaningful development,” Akawor said. “Permit me to speak frankly—development in Oyigbo has stalled. We have not moved an inch forward. The only tangible benefit the area has received is a commissioner’s slot, which was given to me. Beyond that, nothing substantial has come to our people.”

On the N600 billion in the Rivers State treasury, Akawor stressed that Oyigbo must not be sidelined in the allocation of funds. He emphasized that fairness, not favors, should guide the distribution.

“If N40 billion is allocated across groups, Oyigbo must not be short-changed. Some people who do not contribute or support the process cannot continue to dominate the benefits. That cannot be allowed,” he said.

Akawor noted that all stakeholders from Oyigbo present at the event had spoken with one voice, and warned that the Governor’s aides were aware of their position.

He also commended Minister Wike for restoring normalcy in Oyigbo, particularly in addressing security challenges linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Without your intervention, our communities would have remained under lockdown every Monday. You ensured that no Rivers person was profiled or harassed by IPOB. For that alone, we are deeply grateful,” he said.

Akawor concluded by thanking Wike for entrusting him with mobilization responsibilities in the area. “Our people are not dissatisfied with what you have done for us. Far from it, we are grateful, and we are thankful,” he added.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.