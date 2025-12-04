Over 70% of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Team Once Opposed Him — Presidency Says

A senior presidential aide has revealed that more than 70 per cent of those currently working with President Tinubu had, at one time, opposed him politically. The disclosure comes as the government faces questions over the inclusion of some controversial figures on the latest ambassadorial nomination list.

Naija247News gathered that the admission was made by the President’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, during a recent broadcast on Arise Television. According to Bwala, the earlier opposition of many current appointees underscores a conscious decision by the Presidency to embrace reconciliation and pragmatism over past political divisions. “If you hold grudges for every offence,” Tinubu reportedly told his aides, “you might wake up one morning and find you no longer have people to lead.”

Naija247News understands this statement was presented as a justification for the continuing appointments, including individuals who once campaigned against the President or voiced sharp criticism of his policies. Bwala said the President believes in inclusivity and giving second chances, a stance he described as “compassionate leadership,” arguing the former opponents bring fresh perspectives and valuable expertise.

The aide’s revelation follows widespread debate over the credibility of some ambassadorial nominees. Critics had argued that appointing past adversaries could undermine trust in the administration’s integrity. By contrast, the Presidency countered that managing a diverse team under a shared agenda is essential to national unity and efficient governance.

Political analysts monitoring the development suggest this strategy reflects a broader recalibration of Nigeria’s political culture, one where past rivalries become secondary to national interest. Some view it as a pragmatic step toward healing divisions within ruling elites, while others warn it could alienate grassroots supporters who expect ideological loyalty and accountability.

As the Senate prepares to screen the ambassadorial list, attention now turns to which of the nominees will secure confirmation and whether this bold move at the top will yield a stable, united team that can deliver on national priorities. The coming weeks will test whether reconciliation and inclusivity can indeed form the foundation for effective governance in a deeply divided political landscape.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.