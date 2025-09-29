Over 6.2 Million Nigerians Complete Online Pre-Registration for Continuous Voter Registration

More than 6.2 million Nigerians have completed their online pre-registration for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Data released on INEC’s official X handle shows that 6,232,673 pre-registrants were recorded between September 22 and 28, 2025. Of this total, 3,250,338 (52.15%) were female while 2,982,335 (47.85%) were male.

Young Nigerians Lead Registration Drive

The majority of new registrants were young Nigerians aged 18 to 34, accounting for 4,230,715 of total pre-registrants. The statistics also highlight 1,565,824 students and 137,865 persons with disabilities, reflecting growing youth engagement and inclusivity in the electoral process.

Between September 22 and 26, INEC reported that 1,004,132 Nigerians completed either online or physical registration. Of these:

537,743 were online completions

466,389 were done in person

Among the total, 555,077 were women (55.28%), 449,055 men (44.72%), 742,379 youths, 354,406 students, and 13,987 persons with disabilities.

INEC’s Continuous Voter Registration Phase

The current phase of CVR was launched on August 18, 2025, as part of preparations for upcoming elections. The online and physical registration channels aim to ensure that all eligible Nigerians have the opportunity to register or update their voter information ahead of the polls.

INEC has encouraged citizens, especially first-time voters and youths, to take advantage of the CVR platform to exercise their civic duty and strengthen democratic participation in the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.