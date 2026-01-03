Over 400,000 Russian Troops Killed or Wounded for Less Than 1% Territorial Gain in Ukraine, 2025

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Russia finished 2025 with claims of a Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence at Lake Valdai, an allegation dismissed by Kyiv as propaganda aimed at avoiding peace talks, as the war raged on with staggering Russian casualties.

On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of launching a “terrorist attack” using 91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Putin’s state residence in Novgorod, claiming all drones were destroyed by Russian air defenses. Lavrov did not confirm whether Putin was present at the time.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha rejected the claims, saying, “Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence… because there’s none. No such attack happened.” Independent observers, including the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), noted a lack of corroborating footage, statements, or local media reports, suggesting the attack may have been staged for political messaging.

The alleged strike came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida, securing a promise that US forces would participate in Ukraine’s security following any peace agreement. Polish Premier Donald Tusk described the agreement as a step toward ending the war in early 2026.

Moscow’s announcement appeared aimed at undermining this optimism. Putin ordered Russian forces in southern Ukraine to continue operations in Zaporizhia, where Moscow controls roughly three-quarters of the region. Zelenskyy accused Russia of seeking “a pretext to escalate hostilities” following his successful US meetings.

Military reports indicate staggering Russian losses: over 1.2 million casualties, nearly 11,500 tanks, 24,000 armored fighting vehicles, 37,000 artillery systems, 781 aircraft, and thousands of missiles, despite Russia claiming territorial gains of 6,640 sq km and 334 settlements—figures disputed by Ukraine. Ukraine estimates its territory losses at just 0.8 percent of its 603,550 sq km landmass.

Despite Russia’s claims, Ukrainian forces successfully defended key towns in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia, while intercepting 86% of over 1,000 Russian drones and 30 missiles in the last week of December alone. Independent analysts noted that Russian forces were being squeezed out of occupied areas due to logistical errors and overextended operations.

The year ended with continued uncertainty over a negotiated peace, as Russia’s information operations and military posturing contrasted sharply with Ukraine’s growing international backing, especially from the US and NATO allies.

Naija247news Staff Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.