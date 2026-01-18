Over 13 Million Children at Risk as Food Crisis Deepens in Northeast Nigeria — WFP

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 16, 2026 (Naija247news) –

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that thousands of people in northeast Nigeria are at risk of catastrophic food shortages for the first time in nearly a decade, as deep cuts to humanitarian funding intensify malnutrition and strain already fragile communities.

In a statement issued Friday, the U.N. agency said about 15,000 people in Borno State alone are facing emergency hunger conditions, while more than 13 million children across Nigeria’s northeast are projected to suffer malnutrition in 2026 if urgent assistance is not restored.

Years of conflict, mass displacement, and economic pressure have driven food insecurity in the region, but WFP said recent reductions in humanitarian aid have pushed vulnerable households beyond their ability to cope.

“The reduced funding we saw in 2025 has deepened hunger and malnutrition across the region,” said Sarah Longford, WFP’s Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

⸻

Aid Cuts Push Communities to Breaking Point

WFP said the crisis in northeast Nigeria is part of a broader emergency unfolding across West and Central Africa, where 55 million people are now facing severe food shortages. More than three-quarters of those affected are concentrated in Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, the agency said.

While WFP did not provide detailed donor figures, international aid groups have repeatedly raised concerns following sharp reductions in global humanitarian funding.

The cuts accelerated after the Trump administration reduced U.S. foreign assistance under its “America First” policy, while Britain and several European donors also slashed aid budgets, redirecting spending toward defence and domestic priorities.

⸻

Severe Scale-Back of Nigeria Operations

Funding shortfalls throughout 2025 forced WFP to significantly reduce nutrition and food assistance programmes in Nigeria, affecting more than 300,000 children, according to the agency.

The situation has worsened entering 2026.

“In Nigeria, WFP will only be able to reach 72,000 people in February, a drastic reduction from the 1.3 million people assisted during the 2025 lean season,” the agency said.

Last year, WFP warned that nearly 35 million people across the region could go hungry as its resources were projected to run out by December.

⸻

Regional Insecurity Compounds Crisis

Beyond Nigeria, worsening insecurity has disrupted food systems across the Sahel and Central Africa.

WFP said conflict in Mali has cut off supply routes, leaving 1.5 million people facing crisis-level hunger, while more than 500,000 people in Cameroon risk losing access to humanitarian aid in the coming weeks.

⸻

$453 Million Funding Gap

The agency said it urgently requires more than $453 million over the next six months to sustain life-saving food and nutrition programmes across West and Central Africa.

Without immediate action, WFP warned the region faces another devastating year.

“To break the cycle of hunger for future generations, we need a paradigm shift in 2026,” Longford said.

“National governments and their partners must increase investment in preparedness, anticipatory action, and resilience-building to empower communities.”

WFP reiterated that without fresh funding, the most vulnerable populations — particularly women and children — will bear the brunt of deepening hunger and malnutrition.