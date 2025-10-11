Over 1,000 Lawyers Urge Senate to Reject Prof. Joash Amupitan’s INEC Chairmanship Over Alleged APC Bias

Abuja, Nigeria — 10th October 2025 – A coalition of over 1,000 Nigerian lawyers, operating under the banner of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners (ALDRAP), has formally called on the Senate to reject the nomination of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the next Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter dated October 10, 2025, addressed to Senator Simon Lalong, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, ALDRAP argued that Prof. Amupitan’s previous role as Lead Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 Presidential Election Petition at the Supreme Court disqualifies him from the position.

The association described this prior engagement as a “clear case of bias, conflict of interest, and violation of statutory codes of conduct,” asserting that the integrity of INEC requires a chairman with unquestionable impartiality—a standard they claim Amupitan cannot meet given his political affiliations.

Signed by ALDRAP’s Administrative Secretary, Jesse Williams Amuga, the letter urged the Senate to decline any confirmation hearing, recommending that lawmakers formally respond to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination by stating that “the nominee does not meet the constitutional and ethical qualifications for the office.”

The association invoked precedent, noting the 2021 rejection of Lauretta Onochie due to her APC affiliation, and argued that Prof. Amupitan’s case falls within the same standard of disqualification.

ALDRAP cited Section 5 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act (1991), which bars public officials from acting where personal interests conflict with official duties, and Section 19 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Act (2003), which prohibits exploiting prior professional or political positions for undue advantage.

“Having previously served as Lead Counsel to the APC, Prof. Amupitan cannot credibly discharge the duties of an INEC Chairman, who must remain impartial in elections involving the APC and other political parties,” the letter stated.

ALDRAP further emphasized that Nigeria has more than 200,000 qualified lawyers, many of whom are unaffiliated with political parties and therefore fully eligible for appointment without any appearance of bias.

The association also warned that if the Senate proceeds with the confirmation, it would file a lawsuit to compel adherence to constitutional standards of impartiality. “Take notice that in the event the Senate goes ahead to undertake confirmation of the said Prof. Joash Amupitan, our association shall be left with no option than to institute a lawsuit to compel adherence to the requirements of impartiality in the confirmation of an INEC Chairman,” the letter said.

Copies of the petition have been sent not only to the Senate Committee but also to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police, and foreign diplomatic missions, including the European Union, United States, and United Kingdom embassies in Nigeria.

This move marks a significant escalation in the scrutiny of Prof. Amupitan’s nomination and underscores growing concerns over political neutrality in Nigeria’s electoral management.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.