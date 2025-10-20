Outrage in Surulere as Residents Protest Illegal Cemetery Construction Under Power Line

By Naija247news Metro Desk | October 21, 2025 | Lagos

Tension is rising in Surulere, Lagos, as residents of the Natufe/Animashaun community off Babs Animashaun Road have launched a sustained protest against what they describe as the illegal and hazardous construction of a cemetery in their neighbourhood.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “No to Cemetery in Nature Estate,” “Don’t Turn Our Homes into a Graveyard,” and “Say No to Nightmares,” the demonstrators took to the streets over the weekend, chanting “No to cemetery! We don’t want cemetery!”

The residents vowed to escalate their protest to the Lagos State Government House in Alausa, Ikeja, demanding urgent intervention by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to stop the controversial project.

Community Cries Out: ‘This Is Not Development — It’s Death Beside Our Homes’

According to community leaders, the contested site — located directly under a high-tension power line and opposite a school — had been twice marked for contravention by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) on June 16 and June 26, 2025, yet construction work reportedly continues unabated.

Chairperson of the Natufe/Animashaun Community Development Association (CDA), Alhaja Aminat Omolabake Braimoh, expressed deep concern over what she called “a grave environmental and psychological threat.”

“This is a threat to life and sanity. The site is opposite a school and within a densely populated area. Each time it rains, the school floods, and the water seeps into our boreholes. If dead bodies are buried there, our drinking water will be contaminated,” she said.

She appealed directly to the Lagos State Governor:

“We are not against development, but this is not development — it is death beside our homes. The government must step in before lives are endangered.”

‘An Illegal Project That Defies Logic’ — Residents

Other residents, including Mr. Olanrewaju Olaniran and Mr. Seyi Oluwafolarin, condemned the project, describing it as illegal, unsafe, and psychologically distressing.

They warned that siting a cemetery in a residential and educational zone could lead to public health crises, environmental contamination, and even security concerns.

“This project violates planning regulations. It could cause an epidemic and attract unwanted activities at night. People bought land here to build homes, not to live beside graves,” Olaniran said.

Chairman of the Nature Community Development Association, Mr. Devline Chigbo, called on the authorities to repurpose the land for more productive uses that would benefit residents.

“We want development projects — skills centres, clinics, or recreation spaces — not a cemetery that spreads fear and despair,” he stated.

Government Yet to Respond

Efforts by Naija247news to reach officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development were unsuccessful as of press time. However, sources within the ministry hinted that the government may soon summon community representatives for dialogue aimed at defusing the growing tension in Surulere.

Residents have vowed to sustain their protest until the construction is permanently halted and the site legally reclaimed for safer, community-friendly development.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.