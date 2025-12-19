Oussama Tannane’s Wonder Goal Secures Morocco’s Second FIFA Arab Cup Title with 3-2 Extra-Time Win Over Jordan

Doha, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) – Morocco claimed their second FIFA Arab Cup crown after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Jordan in extra time at Lusail Stadium, Doha, on Thursday, highlighted by Oussama Tannane’s sensational goal from inside his own half.

The stadium erupted in the fourth minute as Tannane, playing for Umm Salal in the Qatar league, unleashed a thunderbolt from an estimated 59 metres, catching Jordanian goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila off guard. The keeper scrambled back to his line but collided with the post, resulting in a four-minute stoppage before play resumed.

Despite the early setback, Jordan quickly recovered. Three minutes into the second half, Ali Oliwan equalised with a clinical header following a well-worked corner, keeping the score level. In the 68th minute, Jordan took the lead for the first time when Oliwan converted a penalty after Mahmoud Almardi’s shot hit Achraf El Mahdioui’s raised hand in the box.

Morocco refused to surrender. Late in the 88th minute, substitute Abderrazak Hamdallah tapped in a corner scramble to level the match once more, sending it to extra time. Jordan nearly seized glory in the dying seconds of normal time when Oliwan was clean through on goal but failed to convert, missing the chance for a hat-trick.

Extra time began with controversy when Mohannad Abutaha’s spectacular left-footed volley for Jordan was ruled out by VAR due to handball. Moments later, Hamdallah scored the decisive goal for Morocco after Marwane Saadane’s bicycle kick from a set piece fell kindly into his path, sealing the 3-2 triumph.

Morocco, who previously lifted the Arab Cup in 2012 by defeating Libya, now succeed Algeria, the 2021 champions. The Atlas Lions dominated the first half, with Tannane nearly doubling the lead just before halftime, only for Issam Smeir to clear off the line. Jordan’s Abulaila made crucial saves, particularly in the 17th minute, denying Karim El Berkaoui’s low drive across the face of goal.

The 2025 Arab Cup was a record-breaking event, selling over a million tickets, double the previous edition’s attendance. Morocco now shift focus to hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with a squad bolstered by European-based stars who missed the Arab Cup due to club commitments.

The Lusail Stadium crowd witnessed a football spectacle combining skill, drama, and resilience, reaffirming Morocco’s growing stature in global and African football.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.