Inside NigeriaState Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

‘Otti’s performance not enough’ — Ben Kalu says APC will take over Abia in 2027

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to take control of Abia State in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a well-attended event hosted by APC supporters and Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Umuahia on Sunday, Kalu took aim at Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), accusing his administration of underperformance despite receiving substantial federal allocations.

“We have come to take over, and there is no going back. We want to work with the president to move our state forward,” Kalu stated.

Kalu emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to release significant funds to states and discontinued the oil subsidy to channel resources to development. He criticized the Otti-led government for allegedly failing to translate these funds into tangible results.

“You can’t be delivering what a former governor used N4 billion or less to do while receiving far more,” he argued.

The deputy speaker affirmed that the APC’s takeover of Abia will be through the ballot, not force, and stressed the importance of grassroots mobilization and voter registration.

“We are not going to use federal power. We are going to use the vote of the masses,” Kalu added, urging residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and register more eligible voters in preparation for 2027.

He also pointed out that Abia currently ranks low in the number of registered voters and called on all demographics, youths, women, and community leaders, to actively participate in reshaping the state’s political direction.

“You are the people who will vote for APC in Abia State. The president and the party will be strong here. APC is big and getting stronger,” he concluded.

