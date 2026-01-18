Otti Dismisses 2027 Politics, Vows Full Focus on Rebuilding Abia State

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has firmly ruled out distractions linked to the 2027 general elections, declaring that his administration is solely focused on fixing the state and delivering tangible development to the people.

The governor made the remarks on Saturday while addressing worshippers at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Umuikaa District Headquarters, in Isialangwa South Local Government Area, where he attended service alongside his wife, Priscilla Chidinma Otti. His comments come amid rising political conversations and opposition activities already centred on the 2027 polls.

According to the governor, no individual or group has the right to divert his government’s attention from governance. Naija247News gathered that Otti emphasised that his mandate was anchored on service delivery, not political noise.

“I am not bothered about 2027. The same God that settled 2023 will also settle 2027,” the governor said, drawing applause from the congregation. “This government will continue to do the right thing. Nobody, no matter how powerful, is entitled to distract us.”

Naija247News understands that Otti has in recent weeks faced renewed political pressure from opposition figures, prompting speculation about early campaigns ahead of the next election cycle. However, the governor dismissed such moves as premature and unnecessary.

“When people make noise, we should not be bothered,” he added. “We must remain focused and do what we have to do. Sometimes, I even wonder if it is the 2027 election they are talking about, or if there is another election coming earlier.”

Addressing residents in the Umuikaa axis, the governor apologised for the dust and temporary inconvenience caused by ongoing road construction around the Umuikaa Junction–Owerrinta corridor. He explained that such challenges were inevitable during major infrastructure upgrades.

Naija247News gathered that the road project, which is nearing completion, involves the dualisation of a major federal highway after the Abia State Government obtained approval from the Federal Government to undertake the reconstruction.

“As you can see, we are at the final stages of dualising this road. Though it is a federal road, we got the necessary approval to reconstruct it,” Otti said. “We are also working on the road from Onuimo to Tower. The idea is simple: once you enter Abia State, you should clearly know you are in Abia.”

The governor’s remarks have been interpreted by political observers as a clear message to critics and opposition figures that his administration remains committed to governance over politicking. Naija247News understands that residents in the area welcomed the reassurance, expressing hope that ongoing infrastructure projects would translate into broader economic and social development across the state.

Otti concluded by reaffirming his resolve to remain focused on service, insisting that development, not election speculation, would define his tenure.