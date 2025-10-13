Osun Killings: Adeleke Pledges Justice, Orders Probe

13, October 2025/Naija 247news

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has promised to bring perpetrators of the recent killings in Akinlalu town to justice. The governor made this commitment during a condolence visit to the affected community.

Government’s Commitment to Justice

Adeleke directed the Board Chairman of Osun Amotekun, AIG Wale Abbas (rtd), to collaborate with the police to investigate the incident. The governor’s assurance has brought hope to the community, which has been demanding justice for the victims. According to reports, three people were killed in the incident, and residents accused operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps of being responsible.

Investigation and Compensation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested five persons in connection with the killings. The state government has also promised to compensate the families of the victims. Governor Adeleke’s directive to the Amotekun board to work with the police is seen as a step towards ensuring that justice is served.

Community’s Relief

The people of Akinlalu community have expressed relief at the governor’s intervention, hoping that the investigation will be thorough and transparent. The community’s leaders have called on the government to ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice.

Next Steps

The police are expected to provide regular updates on the investigation’s progress. The state government has assured the community that it will do everything possible to prevent such incidents in the future. The outcome of the investigation is eagerly awaited by the community and the general public.

The government’s commitment to justice and the well-being of the people of Osun State is evident in the prompt action taken to investigate the killings. The community’s demand for justice will likely be met with the governor’s assurance to bring perpetrators to book.

