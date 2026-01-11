Osun Govt denies discovery of 8,452 ghost workers, accuses consultant of inflating figures

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Osun State Government has denied claims that a recent staff audit uncovered 8,452 ghost workers on its payroll, accusing the consulting firm that conducted the exercise of deliberately inflating figures for financial gain.

The audit, carried out between June and December 2023 by Sally Tibbot Limited, was said by the firm’s Executive Vice Chairman, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun, to have revealed that the state was paying about ₦13.7 billion annually to thousands of non-existent workers. She also disclosed that over 125 personnel were deployed for the exercise, at a cost of more than ₦600 million.

However, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the state government dismissed the claims, describing them as “a subtle blackmail to force a fraudulent staff audit report on the state.”

According to Alimi, workers classified as ghost personnel were in fact legitimate employees. He said the government was ready to provide proof of the existence of the affected workers, noting that the consulting firm neither requested such proof nor issued an acceptance letter based on the 1,316 workers initially flagged as unverified.

The commissioner alleged that the consultant’s remuneration was tied to the volume of purported savings generated from the audit, suggesting that the firm was motivated by greed. He accused Sally Tibbot Limited of high-handednessand deliberate maltreatment of workers during the verification process.

Alimi further disclosed that the firm classified 8,448 workers and 6,713 retirees as ghost personnel without making any effort to contact them. He said the state’s independent verification exercise showed that 8,015 workers were active, with only 433 unreachable, while among retirees, 5,830 were confirmed, with 883 untraceable.

He explained that the implication of the findings was a drastic reduction in the consultant’s expected fees, alleging that the firm attempted to claim payment based on 15,161 ghost personnel, instead of the verified figure of about 1,316.

According to the government’s verification committee, the actual annual savings from the audit stood at ₦27,077,847.60, far below the ₦1.31 billion claimed by the consulting firm. The committee recommended the suspension of salaries and pensions of the unverified personnel and approved payment of ₦48,740,125.68 to the consultant, representing the agreed percentage of verified savings.

The Osun government stressed that it remained committed to sanitising its payroll system but would not endorse any audit process that could “further defraud the state,” insisting it could not, in good conscience, remove legitimate workers from its payroll.