Osun Governor Adeleke Orders Strict Compliance with Local Government Accounts Law, Commends NULGE for Resuming Duty

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Saturday directed strict adherence to the provisions of the Osun State Local Government Accounts Administration Law, 2025, which regulates the opening, management, and operation of local government accounts. The directive comes as part of the governor’s broader effort to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper governance at the grassroots level.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke also praised the Osun State chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for resolving to resume work on January 5, after an 11-month strike over disputes surrounding the control of local government councils between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Labour’s Patriotic Decision

Describing the decision by NULGE to return to duty as both patriotic and people-oriented, Adeleke noted that the move demonstrated the labour movement’s awareness of the yearnings and aspirations of ordinary citizens. “The workers’ resumption marks a new beginning for revitalised services and improved social delivery at the grassroots,” the governor said.

The governor emphasised that local government administration remains the most effective conduit for delivering government services directly to residents, praising labour leaders for showing confidence in responsible governance.

Security and Law Enforcement Commended

Governor Adeleke also commended the police for their role in ensuring a safe and orderly resumption of work across local government secretariats. “As much as I commend the NULGE leadership, I must also appreciate the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 11, and the Osun State Commissioner of Police for providing security cover for lawful resumption of activities,” Adeleke said.

He highlighted that proactive policing had prevented anarchy and potential disruptions, ensuring that workers could return without fear of intimidation or violence. The governor stressed the importance of harmonious conditions for the effective delivery of democracy’s dividends, noting that security, peace, and unity are critical prerequisites for development at the local level.

Local Autonomy and Rule of Law

Adeleke reaffirmed his support for the principle of local government autonomy, which he described as a positive step toward devolving good governance to the grassroots. However, he cautioned that rule of law and due process must never be sacrificed for political expediency. “The constitution and laws governing local governments must be fully respected in financial, administrative, and other matters. Legitimately elected local government leaders must not be denied their mandate,” he stated.

The governor’s comments come against a backdrop of intense political contestation in Osun State’s local councils, where allegations of partisan interference have sometimes hampered governance. By insisting on compliance with the 2025 law, Adeleke is sending a clear signal that administrative integrity and legal accountability are non-negotiable, even amid political turbulence.

A New Chapter for Local Governance

The resumption of duties by NULGE is expected to restore essential services across the state, benefiting residents who have borne the brunt of an extended labour strike. From waste management to revenue collection, public health, and education support, the return of local government workers marks a crucial step in revitalising Osun’s grassroots institutions.

Governor Adeleke concluded by calling for continued cooperation between government, labour, and security agencies to safeguard peace and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of services. “Only under conditions of harmony, peace, and adherence to democratic principles can citizens fully enjoy the dividends of governance,” he emphasised.

As Osun enters the new year, the focus now shifts to effective implementation of the Local Government Accounts Administration Law, ensuring transparency in financial management and adherence to due process — pillars that, according to Adeleke, are central to strengthening local governance and deepening democracy in the state.

