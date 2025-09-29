Osun Crisis: NULGE Accuses FG of Diverting Local Govt Funds

29, September 2025/Naija 247news

A heated row has erupted in Osun State between the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegations of illegal diversion of local government funds. NULGE claims top federal government officials, including the Minister of Finance, Accountant-General, and Attorney-General, wrongfully released statutory allocations meant for Osun’s 30 local government councils into accounts opened by court-sacked APC chairmen and councillors.

The Allegations

According to NULGE, the funds were deposited into United Bank for Africa (UBA) accounts despite subsisting court orders and the existence of legitimate council accounts managed by career officers. The union described this action as “unbelievable, bizarre, and unprecedented in the history of public administration in Nigeria”. NULGE also reminded the Federal Government of a May 15, 2025, Federal High Court order to maintain the status quo, which was acknowledged by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Reactions from APC and PDP

The APC has denied the allegations, stating that the funds were paid directly into local government councils’ accounts, not personal accounts. They accused NULGE of acting as a political arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and interpreting court judgments. In response, the PDP noted the APC’s admission that funds were released and challenged them to disclose the specific accounts and signatories. The PDP alleged that statutory officers were unaware of the payments, suggesting diversion of funds .

Implications for Osun Residents

The ongoing dispute has raised concerns about the impact on Osun residents, who are already grappling with economic challenges. The delay in resolving the issue may further exacerbate the situation, affecting essential services and development projects in the state. It is essential for all parties involved to prioritize the welfare of the people and work towards a swift resolution.

The crisis in Osun State highlights the need for transparency and accountability in managing public resources. As the situation unfolds, residents are advised to remain calm and support Governor Ademola Adeleke’s peace and development agenda. NULGE’s appeal to the Federal Government to respect court orders and stop undermining judicial authority is crucial in resolving this dispute.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.