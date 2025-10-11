Osun APC Slams Assembly Over Akinlalu Killings

11, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the state House of Assembly of insensitivity over the recent killing of residents in Akinlalu community by operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps. The party’s reaction comes on the heels of the Assembly’s condemnation of the police for sealing the Amotekun offices and arresting its personnel.

Akinlalu Killings: A Case of Insensitivity?

The APC’s statement is coming amid widespread criticism over the Assembly’s response to the incident. According to the party, the Assembly waited for ten days before making a statement on the killing, which resulted in the loss of lives. The APC questioned the timing of the Assembly’s reaction, saying it appeared as though they were more concerned about the inconvenience faced by the Amotekun operatives than the lives lost. “It’s unfortunate that the Assembly could demonstrate such insensitivity to the plight of the victims and their families,” the APC said.

Assembly’s Reaction

The Osun State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Adewale Egbedun, has called for the immediate unsealing of the Amotekun offices and accused the police of overstepping their bounds. The Assembly’s reaction has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning the extent to which the lawmakers are willing to go to support the Amotekun Corps.

Call for Investigation

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings. The police have launched an investigation and arrested several Amotekun personnel, but many are still demanding justice for the victims. The APC has also called for reforms within the Amotekun Corps to prevent future incidents and restore public confidence.

Need for Transparency

The investigation into the Akinlalu killings must be transparent and unbiased. The people of Osun State deserve to know the truth about what happened and those responsible must be held accountable. The Assembly’s reaction, though criticized by some, may be seen as a call for justice and accountability, but it is essential that they prioritize the plight of the victims and their families.

The Akinlalu killings are a stark reminder of the need for accountability and justice in our society. As the investigation into the incident continues, it is essential that all parties involved handle the situation with sensitivity and respect for the rule of law. The APC’s accusation of insensitivity against the Assembly may be a pointer to the need for greater empathy and understanding in the pursuit of justice. Ultimately, the people of Osun State deserve answers and assurance that those responsible for the killings will be held accountable.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.