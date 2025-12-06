Osun APC Primary: Oyebamiji, Jimoh Cleared as Seven Aspirants Disqualified

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for the Osun State governorship primary election has cleared two aspirants while disqualifying seven others, including prominent party figures.

Announced following the submission of a report by the seven-member screening panel led by Barrister Obinna Uzor to the party’s Organization Department on Friday, the committee confirmed that Hon. Mulikat Adeola Jimoh and Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji met all regulatory requirements and are eligible to contest the December 13 primary election.

Seven aspirants—Senator Iyiola Omisore, immediate past Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), and Babatunde Haketer Oralusi—were disqualified. Their cases have been referred to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for final clearance before participation in the party’s shadow election.

According to the six-page report, the decision followed a petition by the Osun APC Renewal Group, which flagged two aspirants for failing to meet mandatory nominator requirements outlined in the APC Constitution and party guidelines.

“Upon careful review, the Committee found the issues raised in the petition to be weighty, substantial, and germane to the integrity of the screening process,” the report stated. “In the interest of fairness, transparency, and uniform application of the Party’s rules, the Committee extended the same scrutiny to all nine aspirants, ensuring every sponsor (nominator) was assessed based on compliance with Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution and paragraph 6(c) of the Guidelines. This approach guaranteed a level playing field and upheld the principles of internal party democracy.”

The committee noted that Jimoh and Oyebamiji successfully secured nomination from the required number of fully registered and financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area. Conversely, the disqualified aspirants failed to meet this standard.

A Screening Appeal Committee, chaired by Senator Tola Odebiyi, is set to convene on Saturday in Abuja to hear petitions and appeals from the disqualified aspirants and other aggrieved party members.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.