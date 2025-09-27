Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Osun APC, Labour Unions Exchange Words Over Alleged Partisanship

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, September 2025/Naija 247news

A heated exchange has erupted between the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and labour unions over alleged partisanship. The APC has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun State, led by Dr. Christopher Arapasopo, of being a mouthpiece for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

APC’s Criticism

The APC describes the NLC’s alleged partisanship as shameful and unethical, stating it undermines the labour movement’s development. According to the party, Arapasopo has abandoned labour-related issues and prioritizes defending the government instead.

Labour Unions’ Response

The Joint Labour Movement, comprising the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), has condemned the APC’s verbal attack on Arapasopo. They call it an affront to trade union rights and liberties, warning that attempts to intimidate its leadership will not be tolerated.

Call to Action

The labour unions have reaffirmed their commitment to defending workers’ interests, emphasizing that their struggle for workers’ rights and social justice will not be deterred by acts of tyranny. The unions urge the government to prioritize workers’ welfare and address pressing issues affecting the state’s workforce.

Implications for Workers

The ongoing tension between the APC and labour unions may have far-reaching implications for workers in Osun State. If the unions’ concerns are not addressed, it could lead to further industrial actions, affecting the state’s economy and the welfare of workers.

The escalating tension between the Osun APC and labour unions highlights the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation to address workers’ concerns and promote socio-economic development in the state. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are watching closely to see how the government and labour unions will navigate this challenge.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Governor Alia and Dr. Hwande’s Strategic Alliance Transforms Healthcare Landscape in Benue State
Next article
Zamfara Gold Mine Collapse Claims Over 100 Lives
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PENGASSAN Directs Shutdown of Gas, Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
27, September 2025/Naija 247news The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior...

Zamfara Gold Mine Collapse Claims Over 100 Lives

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
27, September 2025/Naija 247news A devastating gold mine collapse has...

Governor Alia and Dr. Hwande’s Strategic Alliance Transforms Healthcare Landscape in Benue State

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that a strategic partnership between Benue State...

Fubara dissolves Rivers pensions board, assigns duties to accountant-general’s office

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

PENGASSAN Directs Shutdown of Gas, Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery

Business & Economy 0
27, September 2025/Naija 247news The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior...

Zamfara Gold Mine Collapse Claims Over 100 Lives

Metro News 0
27, September 2025/Naija 247news A devastating gold mine collapse has...

Governor Alia and Dr. Hwande’s Strategic Alliance Transforms Healthcare Landscape in Benue State

Health & Wellness 0
Naija247news reports that a strategic partnership between Benue State...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria