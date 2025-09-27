Osun APC, Labour Unions Exchange Words Over Alleged Partisanship

27, September 2025/Naija 247news

A heated exchange has erupted between the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and labour unions over alleged partisanship. The APC has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun State, led by Dr. Christopher Arapasopo, of being a mouthpiece for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

APC’s Criticism

The APC describes the NLC’s alleged partisanship as shameful and unethical, stating it undermines the labour movement’s development. According to the party, Arapasopo has abandoned labour-related issues and prioritizes defending the government instead.

Labour Unions’ Response

The Joint Labour Movement, comprising the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), has condemned the APC’s verbal attack on Arapasopo. They call it an affront to trade union rights and liberties, warning that attempts to intimidate its leadership will not be tolerated.

Call to Action

The labour unions have reaffirmed their commitment to defending workers’ interests, emphasizing that their struggle for workers’ rights and social justice will not be deterred by acts of tyranny. The unions urge the government to prioritize workers’ welfare and address pressing issues affecting the state’s workforce.

Implications for Workers

The ongoing tension between the APC and labour unions may have far-reaching implications for workers in Osun State. If the unions’ concerns are not addressed, it could lead to further industrial actions, affecting the state’s economy and the welfare of workers.

The escalating tension between the Osun APC and labour unions highlights the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation to address workers’ concerns and promote socio-economic development in the state. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are watching closely to see how the government and labour unions will navigate this challenge.

Reporting by Favor Akpan