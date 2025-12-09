Osun APC Elects 1,660 Delegates Ahead of December 13 Governorship Primary

A total of 1,660 delegates have emerged from the 332 wards across Osun State ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary scheduled for December 13, 2025.

The delegates were elected during the ward congresses held on Tuesday, producing five delegates per ward in preparation for the weekend’s primary election.

Chairman of the 2025 Osun State Gubernatorial Delegate Congress Committee, Engr. Shehu Umaru Dange, announced the outcome at the APC State Secretariat in Osogbo on Tuesday night.

He confirmed that the congress was conducted successfully and without incident, leading to the emergence of 1,660 delegates who will cast their votes in the party’s governorship primary.

Dange commended both the APC National Working Committee and the party’s Osun State leadership for what he described as seamless coordination and support. According to him, the peaceful conduct across all wards is a testament to the party’s organizational capacity.

He further urged APC members in the state to remain united as the primary election approaches:

“They should ensure unity and harmony beyond the primaries. With that, we will be able to support Mr President in his Renewed Hope Agenda in creating a better Nigeria, with a stable democracy and a very strong party which is the greatest party in Africa, which is the APC.”

The delegate congress marks a major step in the APC’s preparations for the 2025 Osun governorship contest, with stakeholders now shifting focus to the December 13 primary.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.