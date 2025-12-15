Osun 2026 Race Takes Shape as Ex-Speaker Najeem Salaam Secures ADC Ticket

The political landscape in Osun State took a decisive turn on Monday as a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam, emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress for the 2026 election.

Naija247news reports that Salaam clinched the ADC ticket during the party’s governorship primary held at the Ultimate Civic Centre in Osogbo, the state capital. The exercise attracted delegates from across the state and marked the party’s formal entry into the race for the next governorship contest.

According to Naija247news, the Chairman of the ADC 2026 Primary Election Committee, Emeka Nwajiuba, disclosed before the commencement of voting that Salaam was the sole aspirant cleared to contest the party’s ticket. He explained that documentation received from the party’s organising office, as well as the outcome of the screening exercise, confirmed Salaam as the only qualified contender.

Naija247news gathered that 528 accredited delegates, drawn from the 332 wards of Osun State, participated in the primary. Delegates reportedly lined up in an orderly manner to cast their votes in line with the party’s guidelines, with party officials and observers monitoring the process.

Naija247news understands that at the end of the exercise, 520 valid votes were recorded in favour of Salaam, while eight votes were declared void. Announcing the result, Nwajiuba formally declared Salaam as the ADC’s candidate and flag bearer for the 2026 Osun governorship election, citing the powers vested in the committee by the party’s constitution.

In his acceptance speech, Salaam expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership and members for the confidence reposed in him. According to Naija247news, the former Speaker described the mandate as both an honour and a responsibility, noting that it reflects the trust of party faithful in his capacity to lead the state.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead, saying he accepted the ticket with hope, prayer and a commitment to offer purposeful leadership if elected. He also appealed for unity within the party, stressing that collective effort would be required to present ADC as a credible alternative to the dominant parties in the state.

Naija247news reports that Salaam’s emergence has been welcomed by party supporters, who see his legislative experience and political background as assets in the forthcoming contest. Some delegates described his candidacy as a strategic move that could strengthen ADC’s visibility and appeal among voters.

Political observers note that with the ADC concluding its primary early, attention will now shift to how Salaam positions his campaign ahead of the 2026 election. Analysts believe the former Speaker’s entry into the race adds fresh dynamics to Osun politics, particularly as other parties prepare to unveil their candidates.

As preparations for the election gather momentum, Naija247news gathered that stakeholders across the state are watching closely to see how smaller parties like the ADC will shape the conversation and influence voter choices in the months ahead.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.