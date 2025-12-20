Osun 2026: Health Sector Becomes Campaign Flashpoint Between Adeleke and APC Candidate

OSUN STATE – The state of Osun’s healthcare system has become a major flashpoint in the 2026 governorship race, with All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji and Governor Ademola Adeleke trading sharp accusations over the condition of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state.

Oyebamiji, popularly known by his acronym AMBO, had promised a comprehensive overhaul of the health sector if elected, describing the current state of health facilities as “moribund” and a serious impediment to development in Osun.

However, Governor Adeleke dismissed the APC candidate’s claims as baseless and a deliberate attempt at disinformation. He defended his administration’s record, stating that Osun currently ranks first in the South-West in the provision of primary healthcare and that over 200 PHCs have been renovated under his leadership.

“Adeleke administration has worked tirelessly to improve healthcare delivery. Osun will not return to the days of insensitive leadership,” the governor said, while also alleging that Oyebamiji had been part of a committee under the previous APC government that mismanaged a $20 million World Bank grant intended for PHC renovations.

Reacting to Adeleke’s defence, Oyebamiji’s campaign movement coordinator, Adebayo Adedeji, insisted on Saturday that the health sector has deteriorated since Adeleke took office. He cited a report by CheckMyPHC.org, highlighting severe staffing shortages and infrastructure deficits across the state’s healthcare system.

According to the report, 73 per cent of primary healthcare centres in Osun lack adequate staff, with many facilities having zero or just one personnel. About 44 per cent of the PHCs reportedly have no staff at all, leaving nearly three out of every four centres severely understaffed.

The report further noted that many PHCs lack access to clean water, functional toilets, and essential hygiene supplies, making effective patient care difficult, Adedeji said.

The APC campaign also recalled that during the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, under which Oyebamiji served, over 300 of Osun’s 600 primary healthcare centres were renovated. Adedeji accused the Adeleke administration of failing to maintain or build on that legacy.

“Adeleke administration chose to play uncharitable politics with the health of the people, sacked health workers employed by the APC government, and disparaged facilities that representatives of the World Bank endorsed as world-class,” Adedeji said.

He added that approximately 9,000 health workers are needed in Osun, yet the current government has not recruited any to replace those allegedly sacked due to political considerations.

The dispute underscores the centrality of healthcare delivery as an election issue, with both sides seeking to frame their stewardship of the state’s PHCs as either a record of achievement or of neglect.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.