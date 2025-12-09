Osun 2026: Governor Adeleke Defects to Accord Party Ahead of Wednesday’s Governorship Primary

Barely 24 hours before the Accord Party’s governorship primary slated for Wednesday, Governor Ademola Adelekehas officially joined the party, marking a dramatic shift in the political landscape ahead of the Osun 2026 race.

The Nation reports that on Tuesday evening, Accord Party flags were raised in front of the Osun State Government House, where Governor Adeleke was holding a meeting with political leaders, including key figures from his former party.

Adeleke dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following an escalating leadership crisis that had split the party’s structure in the state and fueled weeks of speculation about his future political direction.

A senior official in the Osun State government confirmed the development, saying:

“Adeleke is picking his re-election ticket in Accord.”

The Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, also confirmed his principal’s defection on Tuesday night.

Adeleke is expected to contest the Accord Party governorship primary on Wednesday, setting the stage for a highly competitive 2026 governorship race that could reshape party alliances and voter expectations.

Details shortly…

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.