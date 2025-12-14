Osun 2026: Adeleke ‘ll deliver best governance – Lagos Accord Party Chairman

Osogbo, Dec. 13, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised to deliver unprecedented governance in Osun State if elected under the Accord Party in the August 8, 2026 governorship election.

The governor emerged as the party’s candidate during the Accord Party congress held on Thursday in Osogbo. Adeleke had officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on December 2, 2025, joining Accord Party on December 10, positioning himself for the upcoming election.

The Chairman of Accord Party in Lagos State, Mr. Dele Oladeji, described Adeleke’s candidacy as a “refining stage that forms the fine cut of a diamond,” adding that the fusion of Adeleke and Accord Party answers the people’s call for effective leadership.

“Gov. Ademola Adeleke, a confirmed socio-economic welfarist on a pro-people platform, will deliver the best governance that is unprecedented in the last two decades in Osun State. He will also set an enviable governance template for the country,” Oladeji said.

Speaking on his campaign, Adeleke emphasised that it will focus on performance rather than promises, highlighting his three years of governance and social infrastructure achievements. He noted that his leadership has earned him nicknames such as “Mr Project,” “Talk-and-Do,” “The New Awo,” and “The Man of the People.”

“My governance in the past three years has left a tangible legacy, and I intend to continue delivering monumental projects throughout the campaign period,” Adeleke said.

The governor also reiterated that Accord Party aligns perfectly with his people-centered policies, describing the partnership as the fission of two pro-people entities that will benefit Osun State and its democratic legacy.

“This is a new chapter for Osun, and the people of the state will be the ultimate beneficiaries of a governance model focused on social welfare, infrastructural development, and community engagement,” Adeleke added.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.