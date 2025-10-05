Menu
Politics & Governance

Osogbo Leaders Demand Governorship Seat After 34 Years

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

Leaders in Osogbo, Osun State, have united to demand the governorship seat in the 2026 state election, citing 34 years of exclusion from the top political office despite their significant role in state politics. The Osogbo Elders Council and traditional rulers expressed confidence that their candidate will clinch the governorship seat.

The Demand for Inclusivity

The demand is driven by the town’s historical support for other towns in the state, with Osogbo leaders believing it’s their turn to hold the governorship seat. The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, has played a key role in uniting the town’s leaders behind this demand. Several prominent Osogbo indigenes are already vying for the governorship ticket under major political parties.

Potential Candidates and Challenges

Some of the potential candidates from Osogbo include those under the APC, PDP, and ADC. However, the journey to the 2026 election will be challenging, with issues of party loyalty, candidate popularity, and voter turnout likely to play significant roles. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled August 8, 2026, for the state governorship election.

The Role of the Osogbo Community

The Osogbo community’s unity and determination will be crucial in determining the outcome of the 2026 election. The community’s ability to rally behind a single candidate or party will be key to their success. Additionally, the community’s engagement with other stakeholders in the state will also play a significant role in shaping the election’s outcome.

The demand by Osogbo leaders for the governorship seat highlights the need for inclusivity and representation in Osun State politics. As the state approaches the 2026 election, the aspiration of Osogbo leaders will undoubtedly shape the political landscape. With several potential candidates already in the mix, the coming months will be crucial in determining the outcome of the election.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

