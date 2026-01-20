Osinbajo, Tai Solarin, Wife to receive Honours as Mayflower Old Students Marks 70th anniversary

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, late Dr. Tai Solarin and his wife, Sheila tops the list of dignitaries to be honoured at the one-week long 70th Founder’s Day anniversary of the Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State.

The anniversary activities which began on January 16 with Jumat and church services at Ikenne will last till January 23, 2026.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, the National President, Mayflower Old Students Association, MOSA – organisers of the anniversary – Mr Wale Abdul said the school founded in May 1956 by late Solarin and his wife, was established out of the desire of the couple to pursue their dream of creating a liberal educational system and building a school that will be distinct from other schools and be able to do things differently.

Abdul said while late Tai Solarin and Sheila will be awarded with Posthumous Special Recognition and conferment of MOSA highest award, Grand Commander of the Order of MOSA (GCOM), other past five MOSA Presidents, former students and friends of the association will be awarded with MOSA Merit Award (MMA) and Special Recognition award.

“When Tai Solarin in 1955 sat down and drafted the letter to the Ministry of Education, asking for permission to open a new school at Ikenne, little did he and Sheila know that the school would one day be one of the best school in the country, a school that would produce engineers, doctors, accountants, bankers and respected people in the society,” Abdul said.

He extolled the virtues of the founders and praised them for making the school the envy of other schools, adding that celebrating the 70th anniversary of the school is a way of honouring its founders.

The National President mentioned other activities lined up to include the sounding of the 70th anniversary bell which was sounded 70 times immediately after the briefing to signify the years being celebrated.

Also, 70th anniversary branded notebooks were distributed to all the students in the school numbering 2,700, while 1500 students in senior classes will be given three pieces of 60 leaves notebook and the junior students will receive three pieces of 40 leaves notebooks.

According to him, other activities include sporting events, presentation of prizes to students that excel in their academics’ pursuit and exhibited high moral standards, commissioning of the main school entrance ‘school emblem’ and the activities will wrap up with the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

One of the children of late Tai Solarin, Corin Solarin, while speaking on behalf of the Solarin family described the school as unique with its tradition. She praised her father for establishing the school and inculcating discipline, especially the introduction of skills learning for students in the school before they finished school.

“Every school has its own traditions. We are a very unique school. During Tai Solarin’s time, before students left the school, they already learned a trade like wiring, plumbing, and how to run a poultry farm among others. Tai Solarin was ahead of other schools. An education that is just a paper without something practical to back up is useless. Mayflower has survived 70 years producing top professionals,” she said.