In a thrilling display of attacking prowess, Victor Osimhen netted a sensational hattrick to lead the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a commanding 4-0 victory over the Benin Republic, sealing their place in the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Naija247news reports that the highly anticipated match took place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday evening, drawing an energetic crowd of fans and football enthusiasts from across the country.

Naija247news gathered that Osimhen opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a clinical finish inside the box following a swift counterattack. He doubled the lead just before halftime with a powerful header, sending the stadium into wild celebrations.

The Napoli striker completed his hattrick in the 67th minute with a composed strike after a defensive error by the Beninese backline, further asserting his dominance on the pitch.

Naija247news understands that the Super Eagles, under the leadership of coach José Peseiro, delivered one of their most convincing performances in recent times. The fourth goal came courtesy of winger Ademola Lookman, who slotted home from close range in the 78th minute, capping off a dominant team effort.

With this emphatic victory, Nigeria secures one of the coveted slots reserved for the best second-placed teams in the African qualification race, progressing to the playoff stage for a chance to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Naija247news, this result marks a significant turnaround for the Super Eagles, who had faced criticism over previous inconsistent performances in the qualifiers. Osimhen’s display has once again reaffirmed his status as one of Africa’s most lethal forwards.

Naija247news reports that celebrations erupted in parts of Nigeria following the final whistle, as fans expressed renewed hope in the team’s potential to qualify and make a strong impact on the world stage.

The Super Eagles will now prepare for the next round of fixtures, with expectations high as the journey to the World Cup continues.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.