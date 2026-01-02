Osimhen Warns Eagles Against Complacency as Nigeria Targets AFCON 2025 Glory

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has urged his teammates to remain focused and disciplined as Nigeria advances to the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Despite an impressive perfect record in the group phase, Osimhen cautioned that the real test lies ahead as the Eagles prepare to face Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Naija247News gathered that the Galatasaray forward, who has featured in all three group matches and captained the side to a 3–1 win over Uganda, expressed confidence in the squad but warned against allowing early success to breed complacency. Speaking to ESPN, Osimhen stressed that winning AFCON would be historic not only for the players but for millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“The round of 16 is going to be even tougher than the group stages,” Osimhen said. “We respect every opponent, but we are not scared of anybody. It has been a long time since this trophy came to Nigeria, and we are giving everything to bring it home.” Naija247News understands that the 27-year-old, who was named African Footballer of the Year in 2023, has become a key motivational figure in the dressing room as the Eagles chase continental glory.

Osimhen also dismissed talk of pressure or hype surrounding the team’s form, insisting that the focus is on taking the tournament one match at a time. “We don’t get carried away. We still have a lot of work to do,” he noted, reinforcing the technical crew’s message of discipline and tactical execution.

Naija247News reports that head coach Eric Chelle rotated his squad against Uganda after securing top spot in Group C. However, Osimhen still played 87 minutes despite the risk of suspension, saying he remains ready to obey team instructions at any time. “If the coach wants me to play, I am ready. If he puts me on the bench, I will support the others,” he stated.

Meanwhile, some squad members are yet to feature in the tournament, while a few players are nursing injuries ahead of the crucial Mozambique clash. Team officials remain optimistic about squad depth and preparedness.

Naija247News gathered that expectations continue to rise across Nigeria as fans hope the Eagles can end their AFCON title drought and reclaim continental dominance.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.