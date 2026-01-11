Osimhen Sounds Note of Caution Ahead of Morocco Battle as Super Eagles Chase AFCON Glory

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has warned that Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash against hosts Morocco will be anything but straightforward, even as he expressed firm belief in the quality and depth of the Nigerian squad to rise to the occasion.

Osimhen made the remarks shortly after Nigeria’s convincing 2–0 victory over Algeria in Saturday’s quarter-final encounter, a result that booked the Super Eagles a record 16th semi-final appearance at the continental showpiece. Naija247News gathered that the Napoli striker, who opened the scoring against Algeria, has emerged as a central figure in Nigeria’s title push in Morocco.

Speaking on the magnitude of the task ahead, Osimhen urged caution and focus, stressing the importance of taking the tournament one game at a time. “Hopefully, one game at a time. It is not going to be easy for us, but I believe in this squad, and I believe in the players,” he said, reflecting the mood within the camp ahead of Wednesday’s high-stakes showdown.

Naija247News understands that Osimhen has now scored three goals in the ongoing tournament and will be keen to extend his tally when Nigeria face the Atlas Lions at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. His form has been instrumental to Nigeria’s attacking threat, drawing attention from fans and analysts alike.

Beyond individual brilliance, the striker reserved heartfelt words for Nigerian supporters across the globe. In a video message shared by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on X, Osimhen thanked fans for their unwavering support and promised that the team would continue to fight for the ultimate prize. “To the Super Eagles fans, thank you so much for your support worldwide. This victory was not easy, and I’m happy the team got the win against Algeria,” he said.

He added that the team remains focused on building momentum as the tournament reaches its decisive phase. “We’ll continue to build on this momentum, and hopefully, we’ll get to the final and win it,” Osimhen stated, fueling optimism among Nigerian fans at home and in the diaspora.

Naija247News reports that Nigeria’s semi-final clash with Morocco is widely seen as one of the biggest tests of the tournament, pitting a resurgent Super Eagles side against a confident host nation backed by passionate home support. With both teams boasting tactical discipline and attacking quality, observers believe fine margins will determine the outcome.