Oshiomhole Distributes Business Tools to Boost Women, Youths’ Livelihoods in Edo North

Former Edo State Governor and serving federal lawmaker, Adams Oshiomhole, has launched another grassroots empowerment drive in Edo North Senatorial District, donating business tools to hundreds of women and youths as part of efforts to promote self-reliance and economic stability.

Naija247news reports that the empowerment programme, held on Monday, benefited no fewer than 300 women and young people drawn from different communities within the senatorial district. Items distributed included hair dryers, sewing machines and grinding machines, all aimed at helping beneficiaries establish or expand small-scale businesses.

According to Naija247news, Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North in the National Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said the initiative was designed to expose constituents to multiple income-generating opportunities. He explained that the focus of the programme was not handouts but sustainable empowerment that would enable families to earn steady livelihoods.

Naija247news gathered that the lawmaker was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Victor Oshioke, who delivered his message to the beneficiaries. Oshioke said the tools were carefully selected to support trades that are in high demand within local communities, adding that the overall goal was to reduce unemployment and improve household incomes.

Naija247news understands that Oshiomhole reiterated his commitment to the welfare of his constituents, noting that empowering women and youths remains central to his legislative agenda. He stressed that skills acquisition and small business support are key drivers of economic growth at the grassroots level, especially at a time when many Nigerians are facing economic pressure.

According to Naija247news, Oshiomhole assured constituents that the empowerment programme would not be a one-off intervention. He pledged to continue advocating for initiatives and policies that directly impact the prosperity and well-being of the people of Edo North, both at the constituency and national levels.

Also speaking at the event, Oshiomhole’s legislative aide, Adams Mumin, advised beneficiaries to make effective use of the items distributed. He cautioned against selling the tools, urging recipients instead to see them as a foundation for long-term entrepreneurship and financial independence.

Naija247news reports that several beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and life-changing. Iyabo Musa, one of the recipients, said the sewing machine she received would enable her to expand her tailoring business and better support her family. Another beneficiary, Abeni Raji, noted that the grinding machine would reduce her dependence on daily menial jobs and help her earn a more stable income.

Community leaders present at the programme described the initiative as a practical response to youth unemployment and women’s economic challenges in the area. They urged other public office holders to emulate similar empowerment-driven interventions.

As economic realities continue to bite, Naija247news gathered that many residents see programmes like this as a pathway to dignity, productivity and long-term development within Edo North.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.