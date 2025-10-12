Menu
National Politics

“Ortom Left Benue Deeply Indebted; Alia Blames My Administration for Poverty” – Clash Over ₦100 Billion Loan

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, and his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, exchanged sharp words on Sunday over the ₦100 billion loan recently approved by the State House of Assembly.

The House, during an emergency plenary last Friday, authorized Governor Alia to secure the loan to fund critical infrastructural projects across the state. According to the governor, the funds will support the renovation and equipping of 23 general hospitals, the construction and upgrading of science and smart schools, completion of ongoing roads, bridges, drainage, and electricity projects, as well as the development of skills acquisition centres and the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh.

The State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through its Publicity Secretary Tim Nyor, condemned the approval, arguing that the Alia administration had already benefited from substantial federal allocations over the past two years.

Responding, Alia, via his media aide Kula Tersoo, accused Ortom’s administration of “democratising poverty” by failing to pay salaries and pensions during his eight-year tenure. Alia described Ortom’s period in office as a “colossal failure” that left Benue deeply indebted and underdeveloped.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP-led administration, especially that of Samuel Ortom, by their own admission, left behind a staggering direct debt burden of ₦187.7 billion, a weight that constrained the state’s finances and development capacity,” Alia stated.

He added, “This administration later discovered that the figure was grossly understated, uncovering an additional ₦170 billion owed through local government areas. It is unbelievable that Ortom’s administration accumulated this humongous debt and still refused to pay civil servants and pensioners their entitlements.”

Alia further highlighted that despite receiving multiple federal interventions—including bailout funds, LNG allocations, and Paris Club debt refunds—Ortom’s administration still handed over ₦187.7 billion in direct debt, along with twelve months’ salary arrears for state civil servants, ten months’ arrears for local government staff, and about thirty-six months’ pension arrears, creating a cumulative debt of ₦359 billion.

In response, Ortom, through his media aide Terver Akase, accused Alia of deflecting legitimate concerns instead of addressing them transparently. The former governor contended that despite a more than 500% increase in federal allocations to Benue, Alia had made little tangible progress and chose instead to attack his predecessor.

Ortom pointed out that by the time he left office, several pending federal approvals awaited disbursement, including the balance of the ₦41 billion bailout fund and a ₦20 billion Central Bank of Nigeria facility, as well as refunds from subsidy withdrawals and SURE-P funds.

He also questioned the Alia administration’s handling of major contracts, including a ₦68.3 billion road rehabilitation project from Wurukum Roundabout to the Air Force Base in Makurdi, and a ₦73 billion road reportedly approved for the governor’s village in Mbadede, Vandeikya Local Government Area.

“Each time Governor Alia is confronted with questions about transparency or the welfare of Benue people, his reflex is to attack Chief Ortom instead of providing facts and figures,” Ortom stated. “This pattern smacks of an administration averse to probity and intent on evading accountability.”

He challenged Alia to disclose how revenues accrued since May 29, 2023, have been utilized. “Why the secrecy surrounding the state’s finances? Why the desperate attempt to silence anyone asking these questions? Rather than address legitimate concerns, Governor Alia has chosen diversion, insults, half-truths, and false claims about Chief Ortom, whose tenure was marked by selfless service, transparency, and courage in defending the people of Benue, particularly amid grave security challenges,” Ortom added.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

