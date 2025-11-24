Orji Kalu: Igbos should stop being emotional over Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, has raised alarm over the human and economic toll of separatist agitations associated with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Kalu said more than 30,000 people across the south-east have been killed in the unrest, while thousands of livelihoods have been destroyed. His comments followed last week’s verdict by a federal high court in Abuja, which sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on multiple terrorism-related charges.

Speaking during an appearance on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, the former Abia governor said the public has focused heavily on security casualties while paying insufficient attention to civilian deaths and widespread economic collapse in the region. He cautioned political actors and supporters to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, stressing that the moment calls for sober reflection, not confrontation.

Kalu said the only durable path to resolving the crisis is through political negotiation, not further escalation. He lamented that many families in the south-east have been devastated, recalling how businesses were looted and residents were left bankrupt during waves of violence linked to separatist activities. He referenced his own experience as a manufacturer in Aba, stating that the economic losses are far deeper than many acknowledge.

The senator recounted the story of his late mother’s friend whose rice shop was destroyed, leaving her unable to repay a N4.2 million debt. He said examples like hers illustrate the widespread suffering that has gone largely unreported. Kalu urged people of the region to stop responding emotionally and instead support efforts to secure a political resolution that could lead to Kanu’s release. He revealed that he has been quietly engaging with the federal government to find a pathway out of the crisis, noting that he previously advised the Muhammadu Buhari administration to grant Kanu bail in 2017.

Kalu also defended Justice James Omotosho, the federal high court judge who delivered the recent judgment against Kanu. He condemned the attacks on the judge, arguing that the appropriate response for those displeased with the ruling is to approach the appellate court, not to insult the judiciary. He contrasted Kanu’s conduct in court with his own during his corruption trial, recalling that despite receiving a 12-year sentence at the time, he never directed hostility toward the presiding judge.

He said Justice Omotosho simply delivered the law, describing him as a “messenger of the court” who should not be vilified for performing his duty. Kalu insisted that courtroom disruptions and unruly behaviour should not be condoned, noting that respect for the judiciary is essential for democracy to function.

The federal high court’s judgment sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on counts one, two, four, five and six, declining to impose the death penalty. He also received a 20-year sentence for participating in a banned terrorist organisation and a five-year sentence for the illegal importation of a radio communication device. No part of the sentencing includes an option of a monetary fine.

The court held that Kanu’s threats and sit-at-home directives constituted acts of terrorism under Nigerian law, leading to widespread violence and deepening insecurity across the south-east.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.