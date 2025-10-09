Menu
Politics & Governance

Orji Kalu Asserts Dominance: “I’m the Most Important Politician in South-East, Not Peter Obi

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

9, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former Abia State Governor and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has boldly declared himself the most important politician in the South-East region, dismissing claims that Peter Obi is his leader. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kalu highlighted his impressive political track record, citing his governorship win in Abia State and his influence during the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration.

A Legacy of Achievement

Kalu’s assertion of dominance in the South-East region is rooted in his extensive experience and achievements in politics. He won two states under the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) and garnered 4.9 million votes in the 2007 presidential election. His influence extended to the federal level, with key appointments under President Yar’Adua’s administration, including ministers and ambassadors.

Challenging Obi to a Debate

The senator has challenged Peter Obi to a televised debate, saying, “Arrange in your studio a meeting between me and Peter Obi. Put two of us in the same place.” This bold move underscores Kalu’s confidence in his political legacy and his desire to demonstrate his superiority over Obi.

Future Ambitions

When asked about his future political aspirations, Kalu expressed his willingness to run for president, citing his competency and experience as key qualifications. He drew parallels with former US President Donald Trump, emphasizing that age is not a barrier to leadership.

Orji Kalu’s declaration of dominance in the South-East region has ignited a fresh debate about political leadership in Nigeria. His impressive track record and confidence in his abilities make him a formidable figure in Nigerian politics. As the country navigates its complex political landscape, Kalu’s assertion will likely have significant implications for the region’s political dynamics .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

