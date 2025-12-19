Opposition Strength Drops to Five in Senate, Akpabio Reveals

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared that the opposition strength in the upper chamber has dwindled to just four or five senators, saying more defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are imminent.

Akpabio made the remarks in Abuja during the APC national caucus meeting on Thursday, where he disclosed that some minority lawmakers have privately indicated readiness to switch allegiance to the APC. He urged party leaders to embrace defectors without bias and ensure equal treatment for all members regardless of their political backgrounds.

The Senate President appealed for inclusivity, stressing that welcoming new entrants would further strengthen the party. He warned against discrimination and encouraged unity among members.

“When we came in, the opposition had almost 50 members, but today, when I counted, there were about five or four left. Even those five have whispered to me, asking to be taken to the President, as they are prepared to join the APC,” he said.

Akpabio added that he does not intend to lead a completely one-party Senate. He explained that he allowed some senators, who have already defected at the state level but not formally in the chamber, to remain within the minority caucus to avoid rendering the opposition seats empty.

He also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the successful rescue of more than 100 kidnapped children in Niger State. Akpabio prayed for the safe release of the remaining victims and condoled with families who lost relatives, including security operatives killed during rescue efforts.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.