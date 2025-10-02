Opposition Parties, Civil Society Question Tinubu’s Independence Day “Recovery” Claims

By Naija247news Editorial Desk | Abuja, Oct. 1, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 65th Independence Day address, in which he declared that Nigeria had “turned the corner” economically and that “the worst is over,” has sparked mixed reactions across the political and civic landscape.

While the president praised his reforms as necessary sacrifices yielding long-term benefits, opposition parties and civil society groups argued that millions of Nigerians were yet to feel any real relief.

PDP: “Tinubu is Speaking to Elites, Not Ordinary Nigerians”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed Tinubu’s declaration as “detached from reality,” insisting that the administration’s policies had worsened poverty and inflation.

“The president may speak of turning the corner, but the average Nigerian cannot see the light at the end of this tunnel,” PDP spokesperson Debo Ologunagba said.

“Food inflation remains above 40 percent, fuel prices have tripled, and insecurity continues to displace thousands. Tinubu’s speech was designed for foreign investors and political elites, not struggling families.”

Labour Party: “The Pain Has Not Ended”

The Labour Party (LP) accused the government of masking ongoing hardship under the rhetoric of reform.

“This government removed subsidy without providing alternatives. Nigerians are paying the price daily through hunger, job losses, and lack of social safety nets. To say ‘the worst is over’ is insensitive and premature,” LP National Chairman Julius Abure said in a statement.

Civil Society: Demanding Transparency on Reform Gains

Civil society organizations acknowledged the need for reform but called for transparency on how savings from subsidy removal and forex unification were being utilized.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) urged the government to publish a “Reform Impact Report” showing exactly how much money had been saved and where it had been invested.

“Nigerians need data, not slogans. If resources have been redirected to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, the figures must be made public,” said CDD Director Idayat Hassan.

Economic Analysts: Recovery Still Fragile

Independent economists also offered cautious views, noting that while macroeconomic stability indicators had improved slightly, the average household had yet to experience meaningful relief.

Dr. Bismarck Rewane, an economic analyst, said the reforms were “painful but necessary,” yet emphasized that “the gains are medium to long term, not immediate.”

A Divided Nation at 65

Tinubu’s optimistic tone highlights a widening gap between government projections and citizens’ lived realities. As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, the debate over whether the country is on the path to recovery or still trapped in cycles of hardship remains unresolved.

What is clear, however, is that the president’s reforms will continue to define the national conversation — and the political battleground — as the country approaches the

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.