Opinion: Why Corruption Is Neither Christian Nor Muslim in Nigeria’s Sociopolitical DNA

By Naija247news Editorial Board

Nigeria prides itself as one of the most religious nations on earth. Nearly every public gathering begins with a prayer, politicians pepper their speeches with invocations of God, and both Christian and Muslim clerics command massive followings that often transcend ethnic boundaries. Yet, beneath this public religiosity lies one of the world’s most entrenched corruption systems — a contradiction so glaring that it begs the question: if Nigeria is deeply religious, why is it so corrupt? And can corruption ever truly be called either Christian or Muslim?

The short answer is no — corruption in Nigeria is neither Christian nor Muslim. It is a deeply systemic sociopolitical culture that has survived governments, faiths, and reforms alike. Religion, rather than curbing corruption, has too often been co-opted by the political class as both shield and sanctuary.

A Nation of Faiths and Failures

According to the Pew Research Center, Nigeria’s population is roughly split between 49% Christian and 48% Muslim, with traditional African religions accounting for about 2–3%, though these belief systems still influence local customs and spiritual practices in nearly every community. This balance of faiths makes Nigeria unique — a rare African nation with two major world religions coexisting almost equally.

However, the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (2024) ranks Nigeria 145th out of 180 countries, with corruption perceived as endemic in both the public and private sectors. Paradoxically, the same country where citizens fill churches on Sundays and mosques on Fridays is also the one where politicians divert billions meant for roads, hospitals, and education.

A World Values Survey once found that over 90% of Nigerians identify as “highly religious,” yet nearly 70% admitted that corruption is a necessary means of survival in public life. This moral dissonance — where religion is publicly celebrated but privately contradicted — defines Nigeria’s moral crisis.

How Faith and Politics Became Business Partners

Religion and politics in Nigeria are deeply intertwined. From the First Republic to today, political legitimacy often depends on religious identity. Candidates are endorsed from pulpits and minarets, and campaign rallies are rebranded as “prayer crusades.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) have, at different times, influenced political narratives — sometimes even shaping appointments and policies. Yet these same religious platforms have rarely confronted corruption within their ranks or the government with equal vigor.

In the 2019 and 2023 elections, political endorsements by major clerics — from Pentecostal pastors to influential imams — highlighted how Nigeria’s faith institutions have become intertwined with political patronage. Many religious leaders receive state contracts, land allocations, or political appointments in exchange for loyalty. In such a system, religion becomes a moral camouflage — a way for corrupt actors to claim divine legitimacy.

Corruption as a Cultural Ecosystem

To understand corruption in Nigeria, one must look beyond religion into the nation’s cultural and economic realities. The patronage system — from the village chief’s “dash” to the senator’s constituency project — thrives on reciprocity and communal expectation.

Ethnicity, not faith, often dictates access to power and resources. A Christian governor in the South-South or a Muslim governor in the North faces the same structural pressures: reward supporters, settle party financiers, and maintain patron-client loyalty.

This explains why corruption cuts across religious lines. Christian-majority states like Rivers and Akwa Ibom have had high-profile corruption scandals, just as Muslim-majority states like Kano or Zamfara have. The pattern is not theological — it’s systemic.

The Failure of Religious Accountability

Despite thousands of mosques and megachurches, religion in Nigeria has largely failed to produce moral governance. This failure stems from selective preaching — where sin is spiritualized, not socialized. Theft of public funds is condemned privately but rationalized publicly as “God’s blessing” or “answered prayer.”

When former governors and ministers accused of embezzlement are celebrated in churches and mosques after acquittal, the message is clear: integrity is negotiable. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has documented over 2,500 ongoing corruption trials, yet only a fraction lead to conviction, often followed by public redemption ceremonies and thanksgiving services.

Religious institutions, which should be moral watchdogs, have instead become moral accomplices. Many preachers avoid confronting corruption because their biggest donors are its benefactors.

Traditional Religion and the Lost Moral Balance

Before colonialism and the arrival of Christianity and Islam, traditional African belief systems placed heavy emphasis on communal accountability and spiritual justice. The fear of ancestral wrath or divine retribution served as a deterrent against theft and betrayal.

Modern religion, with its emphasis on grace, forgiveness, and prosperity, has diluted that moral immediacy. Corruption thrives because Nigerians believe they can sin publicly and atone privately — through prayer, tithe, or pilgrimage.

Towards a Post-Religious Morality

To break this cycle, Nigeria must decouple morality from religious identity. Integrity should not depend on faith, but on accountability and the rule of law. Civil service reforms, judicial independence, and civic education must replace sermons as the foundation of national ethics.

There are encouraging signs. Youth-led movements like FollowTheMoney and BudgIT have shown that transparency and citizen oversight — not religiosity — are the true tools of good governance. Similarly, some faith-based organisations, such as Justice, Development and Peace Commissions (JDPC) within the Catholic Church and NASFAT’s civic reform programmes, are bridging the gap between spirituality and civic responsibility.

But for real change, Nigeria’s political class must stop hiding behind religion. Churches and mosques should refuse donations from corrupt officials. Clerics must preach ethics as vigorously as they preach prosperity. And citizens must learn that morality is not about prayer postures but public conduct.

Conclusion

Corruption in Nigeria wears no rosary and carries no prayer beads. It thrives where impunity is tolerated, where politics trumps principle, and where religion serves as cover for greed.

Nigeria cannot pray its way out of corruption. It must act its way out — by building systems that reward honesty and punish deceit, regardless of faith. Until then, the nation will remain a paradox: holy in words, sinful in deeds — a land of saints on Sundays and sinners on Monday morning.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.