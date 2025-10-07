Opinion: Nigeria Must Let China Build and Run Its Power Grid — Not Just Feed the Political Class

By Naija247news Editorial Board

ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s electricity crisis has persisted for decades, draining productivity, discouraging investment, and suffocating small businesses that depend on costly diesel generators. Each year, governments promise reforms and sign new loan agreements, yet Nigerians still live in darkness.

Now, as Nigeria negotiates a $2 billion loan with China’s Exim Bank to build a “super grid,” the question isn’t whether we need new power lines. We do. The question is how we build and manage them — and whether this deal will light up homes and factories or merely feed the same corrupt political class that has mismanaged the sector for half a century.

Beyond contracts and corruption

Too often, Chinese-financed infrastructure projects in Africa stop at the “build” stage — constructed, commissioned, and then left to rot. Nigeria’s history is filled with power plants that never reach full capacity and substations that break down weeks after ribbon-cutting.

If this pattern continues, the new super grid will simply become another white elephant. What Nigeria needs instead is a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or management partnership, where China (or any capable partner) is not only the builder but also runs and maintains the grid for a defined period — recouping its investment through tariffs or power sales before transferring ownership.

Such models have worked elsewhere under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), ensuring accountability and technical expertise rather than political interference.

Lessons from countries that got it right

Uganda offers a powerful example. In 2024, Uganda commissioned the Karuma Hydropower Project, a 600-megawatt facility financed largely by China’s Exim Bank. Within months, Uganda’s total generation capacity surpassed 2,000 MW, allowing the country to export electricity to Rwanda and Tanzania. Local factories report fewer outages, and the government earns revenue from regional exports.

In Pakistan, China’s Matiari–Lahore High-Voltage DC transmission line, built under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor, has transformed grid reliability. By transmitting power efficiently across 1,100 kilometers, it reduced transmission losses and stabilized supply for more than 30 million people.

Similarly, Laos partnered with Chinese state utilities to build a 500-kilovolt interconnection system that now exports clean hydroelectric power to Thailand and China, generating steady income for the landlocked country.

These projects succeed because the builders also manage the systems — protecting assets, training local engineers, and ensuring revenue flows back into maintenance rather than political pockets.

What Nigeria must demand

If Nigeria wants to end the cycle of darkness, it must change the contract culture. Here’s what we should insist on:

Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) model: Let technical partners run the super grid for 10–15 years under clear performance benchmarks before handover. This ensures continuity and reduces corruption. Transparent financing and oversight: Every agreement must be published, with oversight from the National Assembly, civil society, and media. Nigerians have the right to know who benefits and at what cost. Technology transfer and training: Chinese engineers should train Nigerian technicians on site, ensuring local expertise after handover. Maintenance and spare parts supply chains should be domesticated. Revenue and accountability model: Power tariffs, export earnings, and industrial billing must feed directly into a ring-fenced account managed by independent trustees — not politicians. Renewable integration: The super grid should prioritize solar and hydro interconnections, especially in the North and Middle Belt, leveraging Nigeria’s vast renewable potential.

Human cost of inaction

While policymakers debate megawatts and financing, ordinary Nigerians suffer.

“Every month I spend more on diesel than I used to pay my rent,” says Adebola, who runs a small packaging factory in Lagos. “If the electricity was stable, I’d hire more workers instead of burning money.”

In Borno State, Halima, a schoolteacher, shares: “Our generator runs out of fuel before exam season. Children read with candles. It breaks your heart.”

These voices echo a larger tragedy. The World Bank estimates that unreliable electricity costs Nigeria $25 billion annually in lost output — roughly 6% of GDP. Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) members report that energy expenses now account for 40–60% of total production costs.

No nation can grow with such inefficiency.

The governance problem

Nigeria’s biggest obstacle isn’t money — it’s mismanagement. Between 1999 and 2023, successive administrations spent over $25 billion on the power sector, according to government data, with little to show for it.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) struggles with aging infrastructure, bureaucratic delays, and procurement rackets. Even when new lines are built, sabotage, poor maintenance, and political appointments cripple efficiency.

This is why a Chinese-managed grid, under strict performance terms and transparent contracts, may achieve what Nigerian agencies have repeatedly failed to do — deliver steady power, not excuses.

Risks and safeguards

Critics warn that Chinese debt could trap Nigeria. That concern is valid — but not inevitable. The solution is transparency. Debt repayment should be tied to project performance, not unconditional state guarantees.

Nigeria should also negotiate local equity participation — ensuring that domestic pension funds, state governments, and private investors hold stakes. That creates shared ownership and oversight.

Environmental impact must also be carefully managed, especially for hydro or coal projects. Clean energy solutions should remain central to the super grid design

A call for bold leadership

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has already taken politically tough steps — removing fuel subsidies, unifying exchange rates, and reforming taxes. The next bold step must be a complete power sector reboot.

A new, professionally managed super grid could connect renewable hubs in the North to industrial zones in the South, reduce generator dependency, and finally make “Made in Nigeria” products competitive across Africa.

“Electricity is not a privilege. It’s the foundation of civilization,” says energy analyst Dr. Temitope Ogunleye. “If Nigeria wants to industrialize, power reform must move from slogans to results.”

China’s Belt and Road Initiative offers tools — capital, expertise, and experience. What’s missing is Nigeria’s political will to use those tools wisely.

Conclusion

Nigeria does not need another Chinese loan to fund corruption. It needs a Chinese-style partnership that builds, runs, and sustains our power network under global best practices.

Let the deal with China be more than another contract. Let it be a test of governance — where Nigeria’s leaders finally choose efficiency over politics, performance over patronage, and light over darkness.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.