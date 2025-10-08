Opinion: Lagos is Sabotaging its Own Mega-City Ambition: A Blueprint for Economic Collapse by Godwin Okafor

The Lagos State Government’s aggressive campaign of property demolitions, cloaked in the language of urban planning and regulatory enforcement, represents a catastrophic gamble with the state’s economic future. While leaders pursue the “Mega-City” dream—gleaming coastal infrastructure, luxury high-rises, and global financial hub ambitions—their methods, characterized by arbitrary enforcement, dubious due process, and perceived ethnic bias, are actively dismantling the very foundation of trust required for such a vision. This policy is not urban renewal; it is economic self-sabotage on a massive scale.

The Fatal Flaw: Collapse of Property Rights and Investor Confidence

Lagos’s economic dominance relies on its image as West Africa’s most dynamic, innovative, and inclusive market. The current demolition trend obliterates this image by replacing secure property rights with radical insecurity.

For decades, the state attracted domestic capital from highly entrepreneurial communities across Nigeria because it offered a commercial environment where profits could be made and assets secured. Today, however, political retribution and perceived ethnic marginalization threaten those same foundations. Destroying homes and businesses—even those developed by high-net-worth investors—introduces a political risk far more destabilizing than crime or congestion: state-sponsored expropriation.

When the government bypasses its own legal procedures—ignoring notice requirements, flouting court orders, and selectively labeling structures as “illegal”—it signals to all investors that due process is conditional. While officials justify these demolitions under the Land Use Act or building codes, the selective targeting of specific communities undermines the credibility of these claims. Why would a multinational corporation or Nigerian diaspora investor risk millions in Lagos when a political shift can render an entire property portfolio worthless overnight?

The consequences are already visible: capital flight. Displaced entrepreneurial communities are moving both financial and human capital out of Lagos. Diaspora investors have scaled back real estate investments, citing shattered trust and insecurity. This financial decapitalization limits Lagos’s ability to fund its own infrastructure, forcing greater reliance on volatile federal allocations.

The Self-Contradiction of the Luxury Market

Perhaps the most cynical aspect of this approach is its selective application. While demolitions displace the less powerful, they also clear space for elite infrastructure projects—such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway or luxury waterfront estates. This is classic urban cleansing: forcibly removing those with little political influence to repurpose land for wealthy elites.

Yet even high-end developments are not immune. The demolition of a $250 million estate, despite proper certificates and adherence to planning laws, sends a chilling signal: no investor is safe, regardless of wealth or political neutrality. The state claims to court global finance, but global finance demands certainty, not a politically-charged lottery of land tenure.

The result is a distorted market. Investment is no longer guided by efficiency or opportunity, but by insider knowledge and perceived political alignment. The luxury market, constrained by uncertainty, cannot substitute for a vibrant, middle-market economy. Meanwhile, affordable housing deficits deepen, middle-class growth stagnates, and Lagos risks creating an economic bubble vulnerable to sudden shocks.

The Irreversible Damage to Social and Tax Base

Beyond real estate, these policies erode Lagos’s social contract and revenue base. The city thrives on a large, productive, and tax-paying population. By alienating entire communities—particularly those contributing disproportionately to commerce—the government undermines future revenue streams from property tax, consumption tax, and personal income tax.

Moreover, weaponizing ethnicity in urban policy fosters division. When citizens perceive that their prosperity is conditional on ethnicity or political allegiance, loyalty to the state erodes. Resentment and polarization grow, social cohesion diminishes, and political stability weakens. Lagos risks becoming a city where opportunity is determined not by innovation, skill, or enterprise, but by political favoritism—a fragile foundation for any global financial hub.

Inclusion vs. Isolation: The Choice for Lagos

Lagos is uniquely positioned to be Africa’s definitive economic giant. Its success has always stemmed from pragmatism and inclusivity. Ignoring these principles in favor of selective enforcement and politically motivated demolitions risks self-isolation.

To secure its future, the Lagos State Government must urgently:

Impose a Moratorium on all non-essential demolitions to prevent further disruption.

Restore Due Process by ensuring compensation, proper notice, and strict adherence to court orders.

Prioritize Rule of Law over political gain, guaranteeing secure property rights for all residents, regardless of ethnic background or political affiliation.

A Mega-City is more than skyscrapers and highways; it requires trust, security, and social cohesion. Sacrificing these for short-term political expediency transforms ambition into fragility. Without urgent corrective action, Lagos risks becoming a fractured, high-cost, politically volatile urban center whose immense promise has been squandered by its own leaders.

