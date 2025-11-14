Menu
Why the CBN Must Resist Turning Nigeria’s Fixed-Income Market Into a One-Institution Empire

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Sola Oni

At first, my instinct was to title this piece “The Trial of Olayemi Cardoso.” But that would have been too narrow. The bigger issue is not the man, but the mystery surrounding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sudden ambition to assume full control of the issuance and management of fixed-income securities. The real motives remain unclear, and the investing public deserves a far more transparent explanation from the Governor of the Central Bank.

What is already obvious is that the proposal has triggered intense debate across the financial ecosystem. The apex bank may be motivated by a desire to improve market coordination, curb inefficiencies, or even address the long-standing abuse of Treasury Bills by banks that have turned them into low-risk, high-profit machines at the expense of securities dealers. These are legitimate concerns. But beyond the surface lies a much deeper and more consequential question: where do the boundaries of the CBN’s authority end—and where should they end?

Why Fixed-Income Markets Matter

Fixed-income securities—government bonds, corporate bonds, Treasury Bills—are the backbone of every sophisticated financial system. They shape benchmark interest rates, help governments and corporations raise capital, and offer investors reliable, low-risk options. Their stability depends on three things:

transparency, regulatory predictability, and investor confidence.

The moment institutional roles begin to blur, markets lose their footing.

Traditionally, Nigeria’s architecture is clear:

  • CBN: monetary policy, liquidity management, financial stability
  • DMO: government debt issuance
  • SEC: investor protection and capital market regulation

Once this structure becomes muddled, confidence erodes and regulatory uncertainty sets in.

A Move That Risks Overreach

If the CBN assumes direct control over fixed-income securities, it risks duplicating the responsibilities of both the DMO and the SEC. Such overlap creates regulatory arbitrage, where institutions may exploit gaps or contradictions between regulators.

More importantly, foreign portfolio investors—the backbone of the bond market—prioritise clarity. A fragmented regulatory landscape could make Nigeria appear unpredictable, undermining inflows at a time the country desperately needs liquidity and confidence.

This is why leading global markets maintain separation of responsibilities:

  • United States: The Federal Reserve manages monetary policy; the Treasury issues bonds; the SEC regulates the market.
  • United Kingdom: The Bank of England coordinates with the DMO but does not control the bond market.
  • South Africa: The Reserve Bank focuses on macroeconomic stability, while the National Treasury handles debt issuance.

These systems succeed because no single institution wields excessive control.

Efficiency Doesn’t Come From Centralization

Supporters of the CBN’s proposal argue that consolidating fixed-income activities under the central bank will enhance efficiency. But financial-market efficiency does not arise from centralisation—it emerges from collaboration, transparency, and well-defined roles.

Nigeria already has strong market infrastructure:

  • Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)
  • FMDQ Group

Both operate under established frameworks, supported by the CBN but not dominated by it. The solution is not a takeover—it is closer coordination among CBN, DMO, SEC, and market operators to deepen market depth and strengthen investor trust.

A much bigger risk is the conflict of interest that would arise if the CBN becomes both regulator and active participant in the same market. No market thrives under a referee who is also playing the game.

The Real Priorities for Reform

Rather than redefining institutional boundaries, Nigeria should be prioritising:

  • expanding corporate bond issuance
  • improving disclosure standards
  • increasing market transparency
  • leveraging technology to modernise settlements and reporting
  • widening retail participation
  • strengthening market governance

These reforms would attract long-term capital without eroding the checks and balances that sustain market integrity.

A Dangerous Precedent in the Making

There is also a deeper institutional concern: once the CBN crosses the line into full market control, what stops it from stretching further? If the fixed-income market falls under its grip today, could the NGX be next?

Nigeria’s capital market does not need a new overlord. It needs:

  • integration
  • clarity
  • transparency
  • inclusive policymaking

The CBN must resist the temptation to intimidate market operators into silence or create an environment where stakeholders speak in hushed tones to avoid victimisation. Real reform grows through open dialogue—not quiet compliance.

We have already seen how investor confidence can evaporate. When the market plunged red during Finance Minister Wale Edun’s recent visit to the NGX amid the capital-gains tax controversy, he had to adopt a tone of reassurance. That moment highlighted a simple truth:

Confidence is the currency of every capital market. Once shaken, even well-intentioned reforms collapse under suspicion.

The Bottom Line

The CBN must remember that leadership of the financial system does not equal ownership of it. A sustainable, resilient, and credible debt market cannot be built through consolidation of power—it must be built through cooperation.

If the apex bank truly seeks progress, it must build bridges, not boundaries. Nigeria’s financial system has matured through decades of institutional collaboration. Disrupting this delicate balance could unravel the very ecosystem that supports the country’s economic stability.

About the Author

Sola Oni is an Integrated Communications Strategist, Chartered Stockbroker, Commodity Broker, and Capital Market Registrar. He is the CEO of Sofunix Investment and Communications Limited.

