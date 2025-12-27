OPHK Neutralises 438 Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists in Seven Months, Recovers Starlink Devices and Arms

The Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has recorded significant operational gains in the fight against terrorism, neutralising 438 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists within seven months.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Theatre Commander of OPHK, North-east Sector 1, disclosed this on Saturday during the Christmas Luncheon held for troops in Maiduguri, Borno State. He said the achievements were recorded during coordinated military operations conducted between May and December.

Naija247news gathered that the sustained offensives formed part of the military’s intensified counter-insurgency drive aimed at dismantling terrorist networks across the North-East theatre of operations.

According to the Theatre Commander, the troops also recovered 254 assorted weapons and seized about 300 units of Starlink communication devices believed to have been used by terrorist elements for coordination and intelligence gathering. He further revealed that 366 civilians were rescued from various terrorist enclaves during the period under review.

Naija247news understands that the recovery of Starlink devices has raised fresh concerns within security circles, as terrorists increasingly adopt sophisticated communication technology to evade surveillance and coordinate attacks.

Abubakar also disclosed that 881 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, alongside their family members, surrendered to the Nigerian military, describing the development as a major boost to ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

He said the mass surrender further demonstrated the effectiveness of sustained military pressure and non-kinetic approaches deployed by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in weakening the morale of insurgent groups.

Naija247news reports that the Christmas celebration with troops coincided with the commencement of the military’s dry season operations, a critical phase often marked by intensified ground and air offensives against terrorist hideouts.

The Theatre Commander assured the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, of the unwavering commitment of officers and men under his command to sustain the tempo of operations and deny terrorists freedom of movement across the Joint Operations Area.

Abubakar attributed the successes recorded so far to the strategic guidance, logistical support and operational interventions of the Chief of Army Staff, noting that these had significantly enhanced troop effectiveness and morale.

He praised the resilience and sacrifices of soldiers operating under challenging conditions, stressing that their dedication had continued to yield measurable results in the fight against insurgency.

According to Naija247news, security analysts believe the sustained pressure on terrorist enclaves, coupled with improved intelligence and inter-agency collaboration, has contributed to the steady degradation of Boko Haram and ISWAP capabilities.

The North-East region has for over a decade been plagued by insurgency, leading to the loss of thousands of lives and the displacement of millions. However, recent military operations have been credited with restoring relative stability to several previously troubled communities.

Naija247news gathered that rescued civilians are being processed and handed over to relevant authorities for rehabilitation and reintegration, in line with the Federal Government’s humanitarian and de-radicalisation frameworks.

Military sources say the ongoing dry season operations are expected to further weaken terrorist strongholds, disrupt supply routes and prevent regrouping ahead of the new year.

