OpenAI Selects UNILAG as Host of First AI Academy in Africa, Boosting Nigeria’s Tech Future

The global artificial intelligence giant, OpenAI, has officially selected the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as the host institution for its first-ever Artificial Intelligence Academy in Africa, Naija247news reports.

The groundbreaking announcement was made during the 2025 International Week hosted by UNILAG in Lagos, themed “Equitable Partnerships and the Future of AI in Africa.” The event attracted scholars, innovators, and tech industry leaders from across the continent and beyond.

Naija247news gathered that the selection of UNILAG represents a strategic decision by OpenAI to position Nigeria, and West Africa at large, as a hub for cutting-edge AI research and innovation. The academy is expected to train the next generation of African AI engineers, researchers, and tech leaders.

Naija247news understands that the AI Academy will offer intensive programs in machine learning, data science, natural language processing, and responsible AI development. The curriculum will also include collaborative projects with local and international partners, ensuring a well-rounded and globally competitive training ground.

According to Naija247news, this move signals a shift in how global tech giants are viewing Africa, not just as a market, but as a critical partner in innovation and future-ready talent. OpenAI’s decision is seen as a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s educational institutions and their growing role in global tech discourse.

UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, while speaking at the International Week event, described the partnership with OpenAI as a milestone that aligns with the university’s vision of academic excellence and technological advancement. She emphasized that the academy would not only benefit Nigeria but will serve the wider African continent in building indigenous AI capacity.

Naija247news reports that this development comes at a time when global interest in African tech ecosystems is on the rise, with Nigeria leading in startup activity, innovation hubs, and digital infrastructure growth.

The UNILAG International Week, which continues through the week, also featured panel sessions on AI governance, ethics, and the role of academia in shaping Africa’s digital future.

Naija247news understands that the OpenAI Academy is scheduled to open in early 2026, with applications for the pioneer cohort expected to commence in the first quarter of the year.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.